Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre sets up panel to improve uptake of RELIEF scheme for exporters

Centre sets up panel to improve uptake of RELIEF scheme for exporters

RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) is an initiative of the government launched under the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM)

Trade exports

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry has set up a six-member committee for better utilisation of funds and improved uptake of the RELIEF initiative for exporters.

RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) is an initiative of the government launched under the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

It is aimed at protecting exporters from soaring freight costs, increased insurance premiums, and maritime trade disruptions in the Gulf and West Asian corridors.

In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said a sub-committee for RELIEF shall be constituted for better utilisation of funds and improved uptake of the intervention.

Three officials from the DGFT, and one each from the departments of commerce, financial services and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), are members of the committee.

 

The sub-committee, it said, will review the progress of implementation of the three components of RELIEF, including the claims processed and the balance funds available as reported by ECGC; examine the factors affecting the uptake of the intervention and the utilisation of the approved funds; and recommend measures for better utilisation of funds and uptake of the intervention.

More From This Section

india uk fta free trade

Govt to meet liquor firms as bulk Scotch tariff row threatens UK trade pact

UK-INDIA FTA, TRADE

UK minister calls for speedier India-UK healthcare innovation, adoption

oil, ship, crude oil

India heads for record crude imports in October as refiners secure suppliespremium

tourism

States vie for a bigger share of domestic tourism boom amid festival travelpremium

forex

Gold pulls forex reserves down for seventh straight week to $719.8 billion

Topics : Centre exporters

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 3:33 PM IST