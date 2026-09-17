Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre-state meet to discuss GST 2.0 impact, Viksit Bharat roadmap

Centre-state meet to discuss GST 2.0 impact, Viksit Bharat roadmap

The two-day conference will discuss GST 2.0, the macroeconomic outlook and financing for agricultural transformation, energy transition and Viksit Bharat

gst

Representative Image

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The implications of goods and services tax (GST) 2.0 for states will be among the issues discussed at a two-day conference of state finance ministers and finance secretaries beginning Friday, as the Centre and states deliberate on financing India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat.
 
The conference, organised by the finance ministry on September 18-19 in New Delhi, will bring together several chief ministers, finance ministers and senior state officials, besides Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
A background paper circulated for the conference will examine the implications of GST 2.0 for states, along with issues including private financing for Viksit Bharat, financing agricultural markets, renewable energy and transmission assets, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.
 
 
The conference will have three thematic sessions on the macroeconomic outlook, financing agricultural transformation and financing the energy transition.
 
Former finance secretary and 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, while former Maharashtra additional chief secretary and finance secretary Sudhir Shrivastava will present the state perspective on financing Viksit Bharat.
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI may increase debt sales to drain surplus liquidity after 9 years

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sells ₹50000 cr govt securities in OMO to drain surplus liquidity

How India's Russian Oil Imports Changed After the Ukraine War

India's Russian oil imports: From war-era discounts to Trump-era shifts

el nino, weather, crops, food security

War, extreme weather put Asia's food security at risk: Verisk Maplecroft

import, export, tariff, trump tariffs

US bill empowers Trump to target India with 100% tariff over Russian energy

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST Finance minister Finance Ministry

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 6:54 PM IST