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Home / Economy / News / China becomes India's top trade partner in FY26; deficit widens to $112 bn

China becomes India's top trade partner in FY26; deficit widens to $112 bn

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to $19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to $131.63 billion

India China Trade

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

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China has overtaken the US to emerge as India's largest trading partner in 2025-26, with bilateral trade reaching $151.1 billion, while the country's trade deficit with Beijing widened to $112.16 billion during the period, government data showed.

The US was India's largest trading partner for four consecutive years till 2024-25.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to $19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to $131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of $112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against $99.2 billion in 2024-25.

On the other hand, the country's outbound shipments to the US grew marginally 0.92 per cent to $87.3 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to $52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to $34.4 billion in 2025-26 from $40.89 billion in 2024-25.

 

According to commerce ministry data, China was India's top trading partner from 2013-14 till 2017-18 and also in 2020-21. Before China, the UAE was the country's largest trading partner. The US has been the largest partner since 2021-22.

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The major trading partners with which India recorded negative exports growth in 2025-26 include the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Australia, France, South Africa, and Malaysia.

However, exports to the UAE, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Nepal, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, and Vietnam registered positive growth last fiscal year.

The major trading partners with which India recorded negative imports growth in 2025-26 include Russia, Iraq, Indonesia, Australia, Qatar, and Taiwan.

However, imports from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Germany, Thailand, and Malaysia registered positive growth in the last fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China United States India trade BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

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