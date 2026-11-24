India and China are on track for record Russian oil imports this year, plugging a supply gap caused by the Iran war, as US sanctions waivers eased purchases and Ukrainian drone attacks knocked ​out Russian refining, according to tanker data and industry sources.

But traders and analysts expect shipments ​to Russia's two biggest customers to wane in 2027 as Middle Eastern supplies recover and reclaim market share.

Seaborne Russian oil supplies ‌to the world's two most populous countries averaged 3.4 million barrels per day this year through mid-November, up about 530,000 bpd from a year earlier, according to Vortexa Analytics.

With Brent crude up nearly one third since the start of the war, the increased volumes, which include Kazakhstan oil transited via Russian ports, have bolstered Moscow's oil revenue even as repeated drone attacks by Kiev have hit nearly half of Russian refining capacity, prompting more crude exports.

Russia's oil exports are expected to rise 6 per cent in 2026 to 244.7 million metric tons, or about 4.9 million bpd, according to a forecast by its Ministry of Economic Development.

Temporary US waivers on Russian oil sanctions, aimed at keeping markets supplied amid the Middle East crisis, widened the pool of vessels and suppliers available to India and China, allowing them to increase purchases.

Together, the two bought more than 80 per cent of Russia's crude exports, according to estimates by two industry sources familiar with ‌Russian oil flows.

Russia supplies a quarter of China's imports

Russian oil exports to top overall buyer China rose 17 per cent to 2.34 million bpd during January-October, worth $59.6 billion, accounting for about a quarter of Beijing's oil imports, according to Chinese customs data, despite a 15 per cent fall in its crude imports as Middle Eastern supplies plunged.

"Lower shipping risks and greater supply reliability have been the main reasons behind the increase in China's Russian crude imports since the war broke out," said Muyu Xu, analyst with tanker tracker Kpler.

However, Michal Meidan, head of China Energy Research at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, predicted China's appetite will wane in 2027 as Russia's surging import share exceeds Beijing's comfort zone with a single ​supplier.

"More importantly, they are no longer at a discount and are trading at higher premiums to Brent than Gulf crudes. The teapots can no ‌longer afford them," said Meidan, referring to smaller independent Chinese refiners that rely on discounted crude.

"As Gulf flows stabilise, Chinese refiners will revert back to those crudes and are already favouring Brazilian grades," she added.

Strong demand for Russian barrels, spurred also by dwindling ​Iranian oil flows due ‌to the US naval blockade, lifted spot premiums of ESPO to as high as nearly $30 a barrel over ICE Brent for deliveries into east China.

India's record Russian purchases

India, the top buyer of seaborne Russian crude, averaged imports of 1.99 million bpd through early November, up 250,000 bpd annually, Kpler data showed, despite cutting purchases earlier this year after a threatened hike in US tariffs.

During January to October, India's Russian ‌oil imports ​rose about 10 per cent ​to 1.87 million bpd, about 38 per cent of overall volumes, according to data from trade sources.

India's Russian oil imports are likely to average 1.9 million bpd in 2026, sources at Indian refiners said.

India's purchases are likely to return to pre-Iran war levels ‌in 2027 if supplies from ​the Middle East normalise, with imports expected to be driven by prices, the sources said.