Chronology of US tariffs and penalties on Indian goods since April 2025

The following is the chronology of additional or reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods in addition to existing duties, since April 2025.

Before Apr 2, 2025: Only MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs. These are standard import duties imposed on goods from all trading partners on a non-discriminatory basis.

Only MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs. These are standard import duties imposed on goods from all trading partners on a non-discriminatory basis. Apr 2 - August 6, 2025: 26 per cent (10 per cent baseline tariff and 16 per cent reciprocal tariff). It was over and above MFN duties.

26 per cent (10 per cent baseline tariff and 16 per cent reciprocal tariff). It was over and above MFN duties. Apr 9, 2025: US suspends tariffs for 90 days (until July 9, 2025).

US suspends tariffs for 90 days (until July 9, 2025). July 31, 2025: The US announced a 25 per cent duty to be effective from August 7, 2025.

The US announced a 25 per cent duty to be effective from August 7, 2025. Aug 6, 2025: Additional 25 pc tariff imposed on Indian goods for the purchase of Russian oil. To be effective from August 27.

Additional 25 pc tariff imposed on Indian goods for the purchase of Russian oil. To be effective from August 27. Aug 7- Aug 26, 2025: 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, over and above MFN duties.

25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, over and above MFN duties. Aug 27, 2025 - Feb 6, 2026: 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods

50 per cent tariff on Indian goods Feb 7 - Feb 23, 2026: Russia-linked 25 per cent tariffs withdrawn. A joint India-US statement indicated Washington's intention to reduce tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. But the reduction was not implemented.

Russia-linked 25 per cent tariffs withdrawn. A joint India-US statement indicated Washington's intention to reduce tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. But the reduction was not implemented. Feb 20, 2026: The US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs

The US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs Feb 24, 2026, onwards: The US announced 10 per cent tariffs for 150 days. No clarity after this.

onwards: The US announced 10 per cent tariffs for 150 days. No clarity after this. May 7, 2026: A US federal court struck down the 10 pc tariffs. But the decision directly applied only to three of the plaintiffs, the state of Washington and two businesses, spice company Burlap & Barrel and toy company Basic Fun. The US administration is expected to appeal against Thursday's ruling.

However, there are no changes to sectoral tariffs imposed under Section 232. It is 50 per cent on steel, aluminium and copper; 25 per cent on certain auto components, and 100 per cent on patented pharma for all trading partners of the US.