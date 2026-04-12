Climate shocks worsening poverty across India, finds NISER study

Climate shocks, ranging from erratic rainfall and rising temperatures to floods and droughts, are significantly worsening poverty across India, particularly in regions heavily dependent on agriculture, finds a new and first-of-its-kind study by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), an autonomous research institute under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The research, based on an analysis of 593 districts across 21 states, revealed that poverty in the country is no longer just an economic issue but increasingly a climate-linked phenomenon that demands urgent, localised policy responses. Environmental stressors, when combined with structural economic vulnerabilities and social inequalities, push poverty rates up.

Poverty remains a significant global issue, with approximately 700 million people living in extreme poverty and millions more facing vulnerability due to climate change . In India, while the poverty headcount ratio has shown a decline from 24.85 per cent to 14.96 per cent, and poverty intensity has reduced from 47.14 per cent to 44.39 per cent, challenges persist, particularly due to the rising exposure of populations to climate-related shocks.

The study, which used a logistic regression model to investigate how variables such as climatic factors, economic structure, and social factors influence poverty rates, found that variability in maximum temperature has the most severe effect on poverty levels among all climate variables examined. A rise in temperature fluctuations significantly increases the likelihood of a district being classified as poor, underscoring how extreme heat and unpredictable weather patterns are undermining livelihoods, it said.

Floods and erratic precipitation patterns play a critical role in affecting the economy. Districts with larger flood-affected areas show a higher probability of poverty, as recurring floods damage crops, infrastructure, and homes, pushing vulnerable populations into cycles of loss and recovery. Similarly, inadequate or uneven rainfall disrupts agricultural productivity and water availability, amplifying economic distress.

Dangerous combination

One of the most significant insights of the study is the compounded impact of drought-prone conditions and dependence on the primary sector, particularly agriculture. Districts that are both drought-prone and reliant on farming are found to be 83 per cent more likely to experience high poverty levels compared to others.

This dual vulnerability often creates a vicious cycle, as droughts lead to repeated crop failures, declining farm incomes, and rising indebtedness, while the lack of alternative livelihood opportunities prevents households from diversifying income sources. The impact extends beyond crops, affecting livestock, fisheries, and forest-based livelihoods that millions depend on.

Amarendra Das, associate professor at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at NISER and coordinator of DST-Centre for Policy Research, said the empirical analysis indicated that both climatic vulnerabilities and economic structure jointly shape district-level poverty outcomes in India.

“The interaction effect of primary sector dependence and drought-prone areas shows a 12.9 per cent increase in the probability of poverty, reflecting the compounded risks faced by primary sector-dependent communities in drought-prone areas,” he told Business Standard.

A one-unit increase in temperature variation, Das said, increases the probability of poverty by 31.1 per cent, while a one-unit increase in flood-affected areas raises the likelihood of poverty by 1.4 per cent. Similarly, a one-unit increase in yearly average minimum precipitation raises the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent.

The researchers also analysed the role of social factors, particularly the concentration of Scheduled Tribe (ST) populations, in shaping poverty outcomes. Districts with higher ST populations show a greater likelihood of poverty, reflecting historical marginalisation, geographic isolation, and dependence on natural resources.

As per the analysis, a one-unit increase in the tribal population raises the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent. These communities often reside in ecologically sensitive areas, which makes them more vulnerable to climate shocks. Limited access to infrastructure, markets, and institutional support further compounds their challenges, resulting in a disproportionate burden of climate-induced poverty.

Economic Diversification Reduces Poverty Risks

In contrast to the vulnerabilities of agriculture-dependent regions, the study found that districts with a higher share of the tertiary sector, such as services, trade, and information technology, tend to have lower poverty rates. A one-unit increase in the tertiary sector’s (services sector) share in GSDP decreases the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent.

“This shows that economic diversification acts as a buffer against climate shocks. Service-oriented economies are less directly exposed to weather disruptions and offer more stable income opportunities. Regions with stronger service sectors also tend to have better infrastructure, higher literacy rates, and improved access to healthcare, all of which enhance resilience,” said Sasmita Behera, another researcher.

However, the study pointed out that such benefits are unevenly distributed, with rural and eastern regions lagging behind in accessing these opportunities. Higher poverty levels were observed in the eastern Indian states — Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal — where the share of the tertiary sector is relatively low.

On the other hand, districts in southern Indian states — Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu — and certain parts of western Indian states — Gujarat and Maharashtra — which have a higher share of the tertiary sector, exhibited lower poverty rates. This divergence reflected broader structural economic patterns, where regions with a more diversified and service-oriented economy tend to be more resilient to poverty. Stronger infrastructure, higher human capital, and policy support for skill development and services in the southern and western states contribute to this outcome, reinforcing the role of the tertiary sector in enabling inclusive and stable economic growth.

For a climate resilient future

The researchers argued that India must move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches and adopt region-specific strategies to tackle climate-induced poverty. Although national-level efforts such as the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs), and the SDG India Index show commitment to resilience and poverty reduction, implementation gaps persist, especially at the sub-national level.

“Climate adaptation policies often overlook localised vulnerabilities, institutional capacity differences, and structural inequalities. Understanding how climate shocks interact with economic and social conditions at the district level is critical for designing targeted and effective poverty alleviation strategies,” said Laxmikanta Gual, another author of the study.

The study has recommended promoting climate-resilient agriculture through drought-resistant crops and efficient irrigation systems, expanding non-farm employment opportunities to reduce dependence on agriculture, and strengthening disaster management systems to minimise the impact of floods and extreme weather events.

As India strives to meet its commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to poverty, hunger, and climate action, the study underscores the urgency of integrated policymaking, as addressing climate change and poverty in isolation will not yield sustainable outcomes.

“Effective policy interventions address the economic and institutional factors contributing to poverty. For instance, regions with better infrastructure, diversified economies, and stronger institutional frameworks, such as those in the southern states of India, demonstrate more resilience against climate shocks. This is why policymakers must adopt a regionally tailored, multi-pronged strategy to reduce climate-induced poverty,” Das added.

Study findings

Floods – Floods, particularly in low-lying regions, worsen poverty by destroying infrastructure, displacing populations, and disrupting livelihoods. The positive and significant relationship between flood occurrence and poverty indicates that frequent flooding contributes to increased poverty. The marginal effect shows that a one-unit increase in flood-affected areas raises the likelihood of poverty by 1.4 per cent.

Yearly average minimum precipitation – There is a positive and significant relationship between yearly average minimum precipitation (YAMP) and poverty, suggesting that insufficient precipitation negatively impacts various sectors of the economy. Low precipitation and uneven water distribution lead to poor water management, affecting the livelihoods of people dependent on agriculture and industrial sectors requiring water for production. The regression coefficient indicates that a one-unit increase in YAMP raises the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent.

Maximum temperature – Variation in maximum temperature has the strongest impact on poverty among the climatic variables. Temperature fluctuations often lead to natural disasters that destabilise the economy, particularly in the primary sector. The results show that a one-unit increase in temperature variation increases the probability of poverty by 31.1 per cent.

Economic structure – There is a negative and significant relationship between the share of the tertiary sector in GSDP and poverty, indicating that economic diversification can reduce poverty levels. The results show that a one-unit increase in the tertiary sector’s share in GSDP decreases the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent.

Social variables – The analysis shows a positive and significant relationship between Scheduled Tribe (ST) population and poverty. This suggests that the benefits of development have not reached tribal populations in many districts, leaving them more vulnerable to poverty. The findings indicate that a one-unit increase in the ST population raises the probability of poverty by 1.9 per cent.