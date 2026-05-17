CM-designate V D Satheesan anchors hope on Kerala's blue economy

With V D Satheesan set to take charge as Kerala chief minister on Monday, one of the biggest economic challenges before his government may come not from within, but from the continuing crisis in West Asia. If the conflict persists, Kerala’s remittance inflows could fall by 20 per cent — a major blow for an economy where remittances account for 17 per cent of the GSDP (gross state domestic product). Annual remittances to the state currently stand at ₹2.16 trillion.

Adding to the pressure is the state’s debt burden of ₹4.8 trillion and a strained exchequer, adding to the challenge before the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which swept to power winning 102 of the 140 seats.

Despite the fiscal concerns, the industry is optimistic about the new government, with Satheesan outlining a vision centred on coastal shipping, aviation and value-added manufacturing. “I think we can build a team that will build a new Kerala. We know that Kerala’s fiscal situation is going through a tough time and are hopeful that we can change it,” Satheesan said after he was named the chief minister. Kerala’s debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 24.8 per cent, while the revenue deficit is estimated at 2.49 per cent of GSDP, pegged at ₹14.3 trillion.

Shipping, along with marine, tourism and allied sectors, is betting heavily on the new government. Satheesan’s road map aims to transform Kerala into a global port hub through a comprehensive coastal shipping network. The idea, he said, is to shift cargo movement to coastal vessels to reduce road congestion, lower emissions and bring down transport costs. “We have 600 kilometres of coastline, two international seaports, one container terminal and 17 mini ports. We have a plan for coastal shipping — first logistics, then cruise shipping, and later integrating all the backwaters into these projects,” he said.

Industry lines up demands

Industry, too, appears aligned with the UDF’s shipping and logistics push. “The state is seeing significant investments in logistics in and around the Vallarpadom and Vizhinjam port projects. We need to scale this up through large logistics parks and Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs). The two ports offer immense possibilities in logistics,” said Anaz Manara, general secretary of the Federation of Business Organizations (FBO) in Kerala and a seafood exporter.

The FBO also wants the government to focus more on the information technology sector, particularly global capability centres (GCCs). “The government should work on improving facilities for people working in this sector. Around six departments currently handle licensing for industries to start operations, and the norms need to be more lenient. Industry participation should also be included in single-window clearance mechanisms,” Manara added.

Industry also wants the government to improve infrastructure to attract more investments. Around 70 per cent of the state’s revenue is earmarked for salaries, pensions, and social welfare schemes. Any further increase in welfare spending could strain the exchequer, especially with the new government proposing free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, ₹1,000 monthly support for girl students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and ₹25 lakh medical insurance for all families. 1.9 million women use buses in Kerala daily.

A section of industry believes the government should avoid any major salary hikes until the fiscal situation improves.The previous government had taken several steps to improve the investment climate, helping Kerala climb from 28th place in the Centre’s Ease of Doing Business rankings in 2021 to the top position nationally. Industry executives also credited the Opposition Congress for helping reduce strikes and hartals.

Another challenge is the state’s limited ability to raise revenue beyond liquor and lottery taxes. Industry representatives say Kerala must attract more manufacturing and IT investments. “The state should revamp its IT policy and market Kerala’s potential globally on a larger scale. Single-window clearances should be eased further, and should not become an opening to many other windows that delay project execution,” said Jeevan Varghese, partner at corporate advisory firm Lexfins 360.

“There is no proper list of ongoing projects. The government should probably begin by identifying priority areas,” said Vivek Govind, president of TiE Kerala. “Take the case of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. We have seen four or five managing directors in a short period. There should be continuity, with bureaucrats getting a minimum three-year term.”

Govind said migration back to Kerala is increasing and the state needs to create more jobs. “The last government scored perception points by topping Ease of Doing Business rankings for two consecutive years. We do not have scope for large infrastructure projects, so services should be prioritised.”