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Home / Economy / News / CNG price in Delhi raised by ₹2 to ₹83.09 per kg, fourth hike since May 15

CNG price in Delhi raised by ₹2 to ₹83.09 per kg, fourth hike since May 15

Following the latest revision, CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad stand at ₹88.70 per kg, while rates in Mumbai are at ₹84 per kg

Photo: Shutterstock

The latest increase follows a ₹1 per kg hike on May 23 and a ₹2 per kg rise on May 15 | Photo: Shutterstock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

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Residents in Delhi will now have to pay more for compressed natural gas (CNG) after prices were increased by ₹2 per kg on Tuesday, marking the fourth hike in less than a fortnight amid rising global energy costs.
 
With the latest revision coming into effect from 6 am on May 26, CNG in the national capital now costs ₹83.09 per kg, up from ₹81.09 earlier.
 
The latest increase follows a ₹1 per kg hike on May 23 and a ₹2 per kg rise on May 15. Since then, CNG prices in Delhi have gone up cumulatively by ₹5 per kg.
 
 
Similar revisions were seen across the Delhi-NCR region, with CNG rates in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad reaching ₹88.70 per kg. In Mumbai, CNG prices have climbed to ₹84 per kg.
 
Petrol, diesel prices see a steady rise

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The latest revision comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are also seeing sharp increases. Petrol prices in Delhi were raised by ₹2.61 per litre on Monday, while diesel prices increased by ₹2.71 per litre. 
Following the latest hike, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per litre, compared to ₹99.51 earlier, while diesel prices have risen to ₹95.20 per litre from ₹92.49.
 
Fuel prices have now increased four times since May 15, taking the cumulative rise in petrol and diesel to nearly ₹7.5 per litre. The fresh rates are the highest since May 2022. Prices had largely remained unchanged for more than two years, barring a ₹2 per litre cut announced in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

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Topics : CNG prices CNG Fuel prices Petrol-diesel prices BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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