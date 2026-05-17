CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR were raised by Re 1 per kg from Sunday, marking the second increase in two days as transport fuel rates continue to move up amid pressure from higher global crude oil prices.

After the latest revision, CNG will cost ₹80.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price will be ₹88.70 per kg.

The increase comes after CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg on May 15 in cities including Delhi and Mumbai. Before Sunday’s revision, CNG cost ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi and ₹84 per kg in Mumbai.

Fuel prices under pressure

The rise in CNG prices follows a broader increase in transport fuel rates. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as higher global crude prices forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their losses after holding rates steady for several months.

The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77. Diesel prices rose to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹87.67, according to industry sources.

Why fuel prices are rising Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Rates vary across states because of differences in value-added tax.

Despite the rise in crude prices, retail fuel rates had been kept frozen at two-year-old levels. The government said the freeze was meant to protect price-sensitive consumers from higher global energy costs, while Opposition parties linked the timing to key state elections.

Petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest levels since May 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)