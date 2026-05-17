Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

CNG will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi and Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida-Ghaziabad after the latest increase

CNG vehicles gear up for a long ride with regulated prices, strong demand

Petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest levels since May 2022. (File image)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR were raised by Re 1 per kg from Sunday, marking the second increase in two days as transport fuel rates continue to move up amid pressure from higher global crude oil prices.
 
After the latest revision, CNG will cost ₹80.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price will be ₹88.70 per kg.
 
The increase comes after CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg on May 15 in cities including Delhi and Mumbai. Before Sunday’s revision, CNG cost ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi and ₹84 per kg in Mumbai.
 
 

Fuel prices under pressure

 
The rise in CNG prices follows a broader increase in transport fuel rates. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as higher global crude prices forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their losses after holding rates steady for several months.
 
The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77. Diesel prices rose to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹87.67, according to industry sources.

Also Read

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

IMD issues heatwave alert across India; temperatures to touch 44°C in Delhi

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran plans new Hormuz traffic mechanism, fees for vessels to apply

gig, delivery

Fuel price hike: Gig workers' union calls 5-hour nationwide strike today

pregnancy tourism, travel, pregnancy

US lawmakers probe Indian-origin doctor over alleged birth tourism links

Power grid

Can India build a China-like super grid for its clean energy push?

 
Rates vary across states because of differences in value-added tax. 

Why fuel prices are rising

 
Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
 
Despite the rise in crude prices, retail fuel rates had been kept frozen at two-year-old levels. The government said the freeze was meant to protect price-sensitive consumers from higher global energy costs, while Opposition parties linked the timing to key state elections.
 
Petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest levels since May 2022.
  (With inputs from agencies)  

More From This Section

silver, silver prices

Govt imposes curbs on silver imports after sharp rise in shipments

silver, silver prices

Govt restricts 99.9% silver bar imports, permit now mandatory for category

Power grid

Can India build a China-like super grid for its clean energy push?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi | Photo: PTI

India, UAE sign six agreements on LPG and strategic oil reserves

fuel, petrol, diesel

OMCs hike petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid mounting losses

Topics : CNG prices Delhi-NCR Fuel prices BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance