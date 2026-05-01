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Home / Economy / News / Coal India output falls nearly 10% in April; offtake sees marginal decline

Coal India output falls nearly 10% in April; offtake sees marginal decline

Coal India begins FY27 on a weak note with a sharp fall in April production and marginal decline in offtake, even as dispatches exceed output amid rising summer demand

Coal, Coal India

Among Coal India's subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd emerged as the strongest performer, with production rising 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 15.3 mt. | Image: Bloomberg

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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State-owned Coal India Limited began FY27 on a weaker note, reporting a sharp decline in coal production in April, while offtake also fell marginally during the same period.
 
Coal India's provisional production for April 2026 stood at 56.1 million tonnes (mt), down 9.7 per cent from 62.1 mt in the corresponding month last year, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Offtake fell a modest 2 per cent year-on-year to 63.2 mt from 64.5 mt.
 
The gap between production and offtake was notable, with dispatches exceeding output by about 7.1 mt during the month. This suggests the company relied on its stockpile to cater to demand.
 
 
Among Coal India's subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd emerged as the strongest performer, with production rising 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 15.3 mt. Central Coalfields Ltd remained largely flat at 6 mt, while Eastern Coalfields Ltd reported a 9.5 per cent decline.
 
The steepest production fall was recorded by Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, where output plunged 41.3 per cent to 2 mt. Northern Coalfields Ltd, a key supplier to power plants, saw production decline 23.6 per cent to 9.3 mt. Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, one of Coal India's largest subsidiaries, reported a 13.9 per cent drop to 13.8 mt.
 
On the offtake front, Mahanadi Coalfields posted a 7.2 per cent increase to 18.1 mt, while South Eastern Coalfields recorded a 4.1 per cent rise to 15.9 mt. Eastern Coalfields also registered growth of 4.6 per cent. However, Bharat Coking Coal's offtake declined 26.7 per cent, and Northern Coalfields reported a 12.5 per cent fall.
 
Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of India's domestic coal output and plays a critical role in supplying fuel to the country's power sector. The subdued production in April will be closely watched as electricity demand typically rises during the summer months.
 

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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