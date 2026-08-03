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Home / Economy / News / Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 9.6% to 14.8 mt in July

Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 9.6% to 14.8 mt in July

Coal output from captive and commercial mines rose to 14.78 million tonnes in July, with the government citing higher productivity and improved capacity utilisation.

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Saket Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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Coal production from India's captive and commercial coal mines rose 9.61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 14.78 million tonnes (mt) in July 2026, reflecting growth in the segment's contribution to the country's domestic coal output, according to the Ministry of Coal.
 
Coal dispatches from these mines stood at 17.49 mt during the month, exceeding production as operators continued to supply fuel to consumers.
 
The ministry attributed the increase in output to improvements in operational efficiency, higher mining productivity and better utilisation of mining capacity across captive and commercial coal blocks.
 
The government said sustained growth in production from captive and commercial mines would help reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience and conserve foreign exchange by boosting domestic availability of the fuel. It added that higher domestic output would support the country's energy security and industrial development.
 
 
The ministry reiterated its commitment to further expanding production from the sector through continued policy interventions, regulatory oversight and stakeholder support. It said efforts would also focus on addressing supply-side constraints and improving coal availability to meet the country's growing energy and industrial requirements.
 

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Topics : Coal production Coal mines Energy

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:52 PM IST