Coal stocks can meet power sector demand for 62 days: Coal Ministry

India's coal supply position for the power sector remains comfortable, with total available coal stocks sufficient to meet around 62 days of consumption, the Coal Ministry said on Thursday, as production and despatch registered healthy growth during July.

The ministry said coal stocks at thermal power plants stood at 34.55 million tonnes (mt) as of August 4. Additionally, 113 mt of coal is available at pitheads and in transit, taking the total available stock to approximately 148 mt. "This is adequate to meet about 62 days of the power sector's coal consumption requirement, providing a comfortable buffer," the ministry said.

Coal receipts at thermal power plants recorded double-digit growth, rising 13.41 per cent to 68.83 mt during July 2026, from 60.69 mt in July 2025.

The Coal Ministry said overall coal production increased 7.51 per cent to 69.75 mt in July from 64.88 mt a year earlier, while overall despatch in July 2026 rose 18.03 per cent year-on-year to 86.85 mt, compared with 73.58 mt in the corresponding month last year.

It added that the ministry will continue to closely monitor the coal supply chain to ensure that the power sector's fuel requirements are met without disruption.