Commerce ministry calls for govt-level talks on concerns over metal scrap

The ministry examined industry concerns that the upcoming regulation could affect India's access to imported metal scrap, a key raw material for domestic manufacturing, and has called for engagement with European authorities on the issue, according to official documents reviewed by Business Standard.

In an office memorandum dated June 8 addressed to the FT (Europe-I) Division, the Department of Commerce said it has been observed that the EU's Waste Shipment Regulation may restrict exports of EU-origin scrap to non-OECD countries, including India, in order to retain recyclable materials within the EU.

“Since India relies heavily on imports of high-quality scrap from developed countries such as the EU and the US, such restrictions could adversely affect the availability of quality secondary raw materials for Indian industry,” the memorandum noted.

It stated that the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) has supported taking up the matter at the government-to-government level to ensure uninterrupted access to high-quality scrap. An email sent to the ministry seeking comments on the subject remained unanswered.

The ministry's observations came in response to a representation submitted by the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), which argued that the EU regulation would require Indian recyclers to undergo stringent audit mechanisms to continue receiving recyclable materials from the bloc, imposing a “substantial compliance and operational burden”.

The association also sought a series of policy interventions, including the removal of the 2.5 per cent import duty on aluminium scrap, reduction of GST on metal scrap from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, exclusion of imported non-ferrous metal scrap from proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations, and elimination of the mandatory Pre-Shipment Inspection Certification (PSIC) system.

MRAI represents 1,800 members and an ecosystem of 25,000 small and medium enterprises. India annually imports around 9 million tonnes (mt) of ferrous scrap, 4 mt of non-ferrous scrap and 1.5 mt of paper scrap, while 80 per cent of the country's aluminium scrap requirement is met through imports.

The commerce ministry has referred aspects of the MRAI representation to multiple ministries and departments. The ministry has asked the GST Policy Wing under the Finance Ministry to examine industry demands for reducing GST on metal scrap. It has also referred concerns relating to the proposed EPR framework for non-ferrous metals to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

MRAI had argued that extending EPR obligations to imported non-ferrous metal scrap creates duplicate compliance obligations by applying EPR requirements both when scrap is imported and again when finished products are introduced in the market.

The industry body had also flagged poor implementation of a 2021 framework that permitted imports of shredded and processed scrap from designated safe countries without mandatory PSIC requirements through specified ports, arguing that only 11 of the 19 designated ports have operational radiation detection scanners, resulting in delays and inconsistent enforcement.

The commerce ministry referred another aspect of the industry representation to the Mines Ministry relating to imports of low-grade and poor-quality aluminium scrap. “EEPC India has suggested that a balanced approach may be adopted to ensure the availability of quality scrap while preventing the inflow of inferior material through appropriate quality control and inspection measures,” the ministry stated.

In May, the Mines Ministry constituted a joint working group under the chairmanship of its economic adviser, with participation from government officials and industry representatives, to examine issues relating to aluminium scrap imports.

EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin sought to allay fears over the bloc's compliance-based approach to recycling and scrapping activities. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delphin said there was no reason for concern regarding the EU's ship-recycling certification process at this stage.

“I think what has happened is that Europe has a framework to certify the places where European companies can send their ships for dismantling and scrapping. And this is a sort of due diligence to ensure that wherever it takes place, it is done in a sustainable way,” Delphin said.