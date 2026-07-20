Commerce secy in Geneva for India's trade policy review meeting at WTO

An official delegation headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will participate in India's eighth trade policy review meeting at the WTO, scheduled on July 21 and 23 in Geneva, a government statement said on Monday.

The Trade Policy Review (TPR) is an important transparency mechanism under the WTO (World Trade Organization).

It entails a comprehensive peer review of a member's trade policies, consisting of a multitude of border and behind-the-border measures, to enhance transparency, predictability and understanding in the WTO.

These reviews are conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body, which comprises the entire membership of the WTO.

The review is carried out on the basis of two principal documents a policy statement submitted by the member under review (called the Government Report) and a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat, which is circulated to all member countries.

All WTO members are subject to review at regular intervals, although at varying frequencies, determined by their share of world trade.

"India's 8th TPR meeting at the WTO is scheduled to be held on 21st and 23rd July 2026," the commerce ministry said.

India's TPRs take place once in five years. The eighth review covers the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025.

India's external trade has remained resilient despite challenging global conditions.

In 2025-2026, total exports of merchandise and services reached an all-time high of USD 863.1 billion, growing at 6.3 per cent from USD 676.5 billion in 2021-2022.