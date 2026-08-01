Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by ₹202 in Delhi, effective today

The prices of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been reduced by up to ₹209 with effect from August 1, marking the second consecutive monthly price cut for commercial users. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by ₹209 in Kolkata and ₹202 in Delhi, according to news agency ANI. Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi today. With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders: Sources pic.twitter.com/N754OIBURK — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026 Following the revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the retail price had already been reduced to ₹2,930 from July 1 after a ₹183.50 cut announced last month. The latest reduction will further bring down prices for commercial consumers. Following the revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the retail price had already been reduced to ₹2,930 from July 1 after a ₹183.50 cut announced last month. The latest reduction will further bring down prices for commercial consumers.

There has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The latest revision follows a series of measures aimed at easing fuel costs for commercial users. On July 1, oil marketing companies had also reduced the price of the 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by ₹13, bringing its retail price in Delhi to ₹808.50.

Commercial LPG prices had been sharply increased in May amid supply concerns triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

However, the supply situation has since improved. On June 25, the Union government restored the supply of industrial and commercial LPG to pre-crisis levels and withdrew all sector-specific allocation caps that had been imposed during the peak of the West Asia crisis, citing improved availability of the fuel.

The latest price revision is expected to provide some relief to restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that rely on commercial LPG cylinders for their operations.