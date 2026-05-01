Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹993, domestic rates unchanged

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by ₹993 with effect from May 1, marking a significant increase in cooking fuel costs for businesses. Following the hike, the price in Delhi now stands at ₹3,071.50, up from ₹2,078.50 earlier.

In Mumbai, commercial LPG cylinder prices have also surged, rising from ₹2,031 to ₹3,024. Meanwhile, prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged, according to news agency ANI.

This latest revision marks the third increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders since February 28, when the Iran war began. Prices were first raised by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on April 1, before the steep increase announced now.

Prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Impact on restaurants and consumers

The rise in prices is expected to weigh heavily on restaurants, eateries, and other businesses that depend on LPG for daily operations. Industry players are likely to pass on the higher costs to consumers, potentially making dining out and food delivery more expensive.

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

Despite volatility in global energy markets, retail prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged, shielding consumers from international price fluctuations.

Export duties on diesel and ATF revised

Separately, the Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, while keeping the export duty on petrol unchanged at nil, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.

The duty on diesel exports has been set at ₹23 per litre, comprising a special additional excise duty (SAED) of ₹23 per litre, with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC).

ATF exports will attract a levy of ₹33 per litre, consisting entirely of SAED, while petrol exports will continue to face no duty. The revised rates come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the finance ministry.