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Home / Economy / News / Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹993, domestic rates unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹993, domestic rates unchanged

The steep hike in 19 kg commercial LPG prices from May 1 marks the third increase since late February, raising costs for eateries and businesses, while petrol, diesel remain steady

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Mumbai: A worker loads cooking gas cylinders onto a delivery truck amid LPG supply disruptions, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by ₹993 with effect from May 1, marking a significant increase in cooking fuel costs for businesses. Following the hike, the price in Delhi now stands at ₹3,071.50, up from ₹2,078.50 earlier.
 
In Mumbai, commercial LPG cylinder prices have also surged, rising from ₹2,031 to ₹3,024. Meanwhile, prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged, according to news agency ANI.
 
This latest revision marks the third increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders since February 28, when the Iran war began. Prices were first raised by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on April 1, before the steep increase announced now.   
 

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Impact on restaurants and consumers
 
The rise in prices is expected to weigh heavily on restaurants, eateries, and other businesses that depend on LPG for daily operations. Industry players are likely to pass on the higher costs to consumers, potentially making dining out and food delivery more expensive.
 

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

 
Despite volatility in global energy markets, retail prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged, shielding consumers from international price fluctuations.
 
Export duties on diesel and ATF revised
 
Separately, the Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, while keeping the export duty on petrol unchanged at nil, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.
 
The duty on diesel exports has been set at ₹23 per litre, comprising a special additional excise duty (SAED) of ₹23 per litre, with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC).
 
ATF exports will attract a levy of ₹33 per litre, consisting entirely of SAED, while petrol exports will continue to face no duty. The revised rates come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the finance ministry.

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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