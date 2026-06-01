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Home / Economy / News / Commercial LPG price hiked by ₹42 per 19 kg cylinder effective from today

Commercial LPG price hiked by ₹42 per 19 kg cylinder effective from today

Prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by ₹11, and will cost ₹821.50 in Delhi

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

There is no change in domestic cylinder prices (Photo:PTI)

Agencies May 31
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:20 AM IST

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India's largest state-run ​refiner and fuel ​retailer, Indian ‌Oil Corporation, has raised the price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder for industrial clients ‌by ₹42 ($0.4421) to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.5, according to its website.

Indian state ​fuel retailers IOC, Bharat Petroleum ‌and Hindustan ​Petroleum tend ‌to fix retail prices ‌of fuels in tandem.

The new prices will be effective from June 1.
 
"Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by ₹42 in Delhi, bringing the price to ₹3113.50, and by ₹53.50 in Kolkata, bringing the price to ₹3255.50," as per ANI.
 
ANI added that the prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by ₹11, and will cost ₹821.50 in Delhi.
 
"The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices," as per the report.
 
Earlier on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the government is working to strengthen fuel security through strategic reserves and ensuring uninterrupted supply, even as steps continue to be taken against hoarding.
 
"Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve that should be minimum 30 days with them and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working," Sharma said, during an inter-ministerial briefing. She also outlined the precautionary measures to safeguard against supply shocks.
 
She assured that there is no shortage at present.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : LPG lpg crisis LPG price LPG prices LPG price hike Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil Corp

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:20 AM IST

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