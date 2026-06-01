Commercial LPG price rises ₹42; ATF for international airlines down 27%

As part of the monthly fuel price revision, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) today raised the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹42 to ₹3,113.50 per 19-kg cylinder. However, the price of domestic LPG remains unaffected, holding steady at ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The price of commercial LPG, used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was last revised on May 1 through a steep ₹993 hike to ₹3,071.50 per cylinder. This comes against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, which has triggered a fuel supply crunch due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also increased by ₹11 to ₹821.50 per cylinder today. It is a portable, small-sized cooking gas cylinder designed for quick and hassle-free purchases, mostly used by students and migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the oil companies today cut the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international airlines by $400 per kilolitre (kl), or 27 per cent, to $1,100 per kl. The ATF price for international airlines was last revised on May 1 through a hike of $76.55 per kl to $1,511.86 per kl.

The relief for global carriers is aligned with lower international fuel benchmark rates. Domestic airlines were spared a price hike this time.

The oil companies left the prices of petrol and diesel for both retail and bulk consumers unchanged today. Retail fuel rates were increased by ₹7.50 per litre last month. Following that hike, petrol currently costs ₹102.12 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs ₹95.20 per litre.

The oil companies are currently suffering significant under-recoveries from selling petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, LPG and ATF, below cost. The losses stood at ₹650 crore per day as of last week.