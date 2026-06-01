Commercial LPG price rises ₹42; ATF for international airlines down 27%
Oil marketing companies have increased commercial LPG prices by Rs 42 per cylinder, while aviation turbine fuel for international airlines has been cut by 27 per cent
Sudheer Pal Singh
Listen to This Article
As part of the monthly fuel price revision, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) today raised the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹42 to ₹3,113.50 per 19-kg cylinder. However, the price of domestic LPG remains unaffected, holding steady at ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
The price of commercial LPG, used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was last revised on May 1 through a steep ₹993 hike to ₹3,071.50 per cylinder. This comes against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, which has triggered a fuel supply crunch due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also increased by ₹11 to ₹821.50 per cylinder today. It is a portable, small-sized cooking gas cylinder designed for quick and hassle-free purchases, mostly used by students and migrant workers.
Meanwhile, the oil companies today cut the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international airlines by $400 per kilolitre (kl), or 27 per cent, to $1,100 per kl. The ATF price for international airlines was last revised on May 1 through a hike of $76.55 per kl to $1,511.86 per kl.
The relief for global carriers is aligned with lower international fuel benchmark rates. Domestic airlines were spared a price hike this time.
The oil companies left the prices of petrol and diesel for both retail and bulk consumers unchanged today. Retail fuel rates were increased by ₹7.50 per litre last month. Following that hike, petrol currently costs ₹102.12 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs ₹95.20 per litre.
The oil companies are currently suffering significant under-recoveries from selling petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, LPG and ATF, below cost. The losses stood at ₹650 crore per day as of last week.
More From This Section
Topics : LPG LPG prices Fuel ATF price
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:54 PM IST