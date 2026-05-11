Commuters rejoice, but toll plaza staffers sense doom at MLFF launch

A relieved Singh, who hails from Varanasi, is one of the 75 staffers at the plaza, which does not require his services anymore, as the introduction of multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system has automated the highway toll collection process. Currently, MLFF is operational only on two of the 700-plus eligible plazas, and there is plenty of room for many of these staffers to be accommodated elsewhere.

While highways minister Nitin Gadkari announced the plan to cover all of India’s four-lane and above highways to MLFF on Monday, toll plaza workers standing outside the air-conditioned venue worried that the nationwide rollout will make their jobs obsolete and render them jobless. At the launch of MLFF in the national capital, Gadkari said toll collection operations earlier incurred expenditure of nearly 15 per cent, which, under the MLFF system, is expected to reduce to around 3-4 per cent. He stated that the reduction in operational costs could result in annual savings of approximately ₹5,000-6,000 crore.

“At any point, 25 operators are manning the Mundka toll plaza. With three shifts, there were around 75 of us working here,” said 25-year-old Ramprakash (name changed). The youngster, who hails from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and earns ₹15,000 a month, is still waiting for directions from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on where his next job will be. "We will have to look for other work once this technology is on every plaza," he said.

Officials are aware of the unease among the staffers. “Not all of these jobs will be lost. Many of the operators will become validators in the new system,” said a senior official. Validators work in the background to identify non-complying vehicles and verify discrepancies in the vehicle data.