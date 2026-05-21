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Home / Economy / News / Composite Flash PMI eases to 58.1 in May, signals steady expansion

Composite Flash PMI eases to 58.1 in May, signals steady expansion

The latest reading pointed to continued expansion across both manufacturing and services, though at a slower pace due to weaker growth in new orders, exports, employment and overall business activity

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Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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India’s private sector activity continued to expand in May, with the HSBC Flash India Composite PMI easing slightly to 58.1 from 58.2 in April, signalling sustained but marginally softer growth momentum, according to S&P Global data.
 
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while below 50 signals contraction. The data showed a pickup in services activity, which was offset by a weaker rise in factory production—the second-slowest since mid-2022.
 
"Manufacturing activity eased marginally as the rates of expansion in output and new orders moderated, while growth of new export orders softened markedly. Yet, the Manufacturing PMI remained broadly in line with its long-run average, supported by continued inventory building. Finished goods stocks rose for a second consecutive month and stocks of purchases increased at the fastest rate in three months. Cost pressures intensified, with input prices rising at the sharpest rate since July 2022," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
 
 

Manufacturing growth moderates amid weak export demand

 
The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI slipped to 54.3 in May from 54.7 in April, indicating a slower pace of expansion in the sector. According to the S&P Global survey, demand conditions softened, particularly in export markets, where new orders saw their weakest rise in 19 months.
 
International sales growth also slowed sharply, marking one of the weakest performances since September 2024. Despite this, manufacturers continued to build inventories, with purchasing activity rising at the fastest pace in three months and stocks of inputs increasing as suppliers met delivery timelines.

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Services sector's resilience offsets manufacturing slowdown

 
Underlying data showed that a pickup in services activity helped cushion a moderation in factory output. New business inflows for both manufacturers and service providers rose at a softer rate in May, weighing on the overall composite index. Competitive pressures, subdued demand conditions, disruptions to travel and geopolitical tensions in West Asia also contributed to weaker sales momentum.
 

Cost pressures intensify across sectors

 
Inflationary pressures strengthened in May, with composite input prices rising at their second-fastest pace in nearly three years. Manufacturing firms experienced the steepest increase in input costs since July 2022, driven by higher prices of energy, food, fuel, gas, metals, plastics, rubber and transportation services.
 
Although companies attempted to pass on higher costs to customers, output price inflation remained relatively contained. Selling prices rose at their slowest pace since January and significantly lagged input cost increases, indicating cautious pricing strategies.
 

Hiring trends remain stable, business confidence stays positive

 
Employment conditions remained broadly positive across the private sector. Service providers increased hiring at the fastest pace in nearly a year, while manufacturing job creation eased slightly from April, though overall expansion in employment remained solid.
 
Business sentiment stayed firmly optimistic in May, despite dipping to a three-month low. Firms cited competitive pricing strategies, ongoing marketing efforts and expectations of improved market conditions as key drivers of confidence, keeping overall sentiment above long-term averages.

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Topics : PMI PMI services PMI Manufacturing BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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