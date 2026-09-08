Cost of home-cooked meals moderately higher in August: Crisil report
The cost of a vegetarian meal increased 1 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month to ₹29.5 per thali, the monthly report by the research arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said
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The cost of home-cooked meals rose moderately in August, a report said on Tuesday.
The cost of a vegetarian meal increased 1 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month to ₹29.5 per thali, the monthly report by the research arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said.
In the case of a non-vegetarian meal, a 10 per cent jump in broiler prices pushed up the cost of a thali by 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹57.5, the report by Crisil Intelligence said. However, the price was 1 per cent lower from ₹58.3 in July.
Compared with last year, elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices, it said in the 'Roti Rice Rate' report.
Onion prices jumped 43 per cent in August 2026 to ₹40 per kg, compared with the year-ago period's ₹28 per kg, due to supply tightness caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra in March-April, it said, adding that there was an 11 per cent jump in vegetable oils and 10 per cent rise in LPG.
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However, a 12 per cent decline in potato prices and a 28 per cent fall in tomato price helped limit the overall increase in costs of the thalis, it added. "In the next 2-3 months, onion prices are expected to remain firm due to tight rabi supplies and delayed kharif arrivals," its director Pushan Sharma said.
Month-on-month, there was a 17 per cent jump in onion prices, but the impact of the same was limited by a 7 per cent decline in tomato prices, it said.
The Shravan month, considered by the Hindus as holy, led to a 4 per cent decline in broiler prices, resulting in the 1 per cent month-on-month decline in the price of the non-veg thali, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 3:39 PM IST