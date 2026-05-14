Costlier energy pushes wholesale inflation to 42-month high in April

Led by a steep increase in energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation more than doubled to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent in April from 3.88 per cent in March, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

Wholesale price inflation was last higher in October 2022, at 8.67 per cent.

In the second full month of the crisis, inflation in the fuel segment stood at 24.71 per cent, compared to 1.05 per cent recorded in the previous month. Crude petroleum recorded a sharp spike of 88.06 per cent in April from 51.57 per cent during the previous month. Within the fuel and power group, prices of LPG (10.92 per cent), petrol (32.4 per cent), high-speed diesel (25.19 per cent), and ATF (142 per cent) rose sharply in April.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, termed the multi-year high print as the “first sign of the impact of war on the Indian economy.” He reckoned that the numbers are also reflective of the pressure being exerted on the government to raise prices at the retail end.

The impact of the West Asia crisis is also visible in non-fuel items, with non-food manufacturing inflation rising to 5 per cent in April from 3.7 per cent in March. Price pressures are evident in basic metals, textiles, chemicals, and electrical equipment.

“The crisis has impacted not only energy prices but also chemicals and metals. Moreover, there has been a surge in global freight costs, which will affect all imported items,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

Megha Arora, director at India Ratings & Research, said high global metal prices, the potential El Niño effect, and overall higher costs of imported inputs are likely to keep inflation in the manufacturing segment high in the coming months.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, reckoned that a higher probability of an El Niño event this year could pose upside risks to food inflation.

Food inflation rose marginally to 1.98 per cent in April from 1.9 per cent in March.

“With the war showing no signs of abatement, the current so-called ceasefire conditions would still be associated with prices in the region of $100-120/barrel, which will keep WPI inflation higher,” reckoned Sabnavis.

Sabnavis said WPI inflation will continue to be elevated in the coming months unless there is a significant correction in international crude oil prices. “While WPI inflation is not a target for the MPC, it is known that with a lag, these prices also get transmitted to the CPI component through higher input costs. Therefore, these numbers remain important for policy formulation,” he added.

Retail inflation rose only marginally to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.4 per cent in March as the government resisted raising retail fuel prices.

Looking ahead, CareEdge expects WPI inflation to average around 7.8 per cent in FY27 under the base-case scenario, where global crude oil prices average around $90 per barrel, with a prolonged period of elevated oil prices leading to some pass-through to consumers.

“We expect the RBI to maintain a status quo on policy rates. Given the lingering concerns around growth, the central bank is unlikely to rush into reversing the current rate cycle,” Sinha added.