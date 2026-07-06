CPSEs meet 25% of FY27 cumulative capital expenditure target in Q1

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) achieved one-fourth of their cumulative capital expenditure target for 2026-27 (FY27) in the April-June quarter, maintaining a strong pace of public investment.

Capital expenditure (capex) by 63 CPSEs rose 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2.10 trillion in Q1FY27, equivalent to 25 per cent of their annual target. In the corresponding quarter of FY26, CPSEs had achieved 22 per cent of their full-year capex target.

Capital expenditure in June alone increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹65,470 crore, according to data released by the finance ministry’s Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on Monday.

The Railway Board and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accounted for the bulk of spending during the quarter. The Railway Board spent ₹97,160 crore, achieving 33 per cent of its annual capex target, while NHAI incurred capital expenditure of ₹45,130 crore, equivalent to 24 per cent of its FY27 target.

State-owned oil companies also maintained investment momentum despite underrecoveries earlier in the financial year owing to elevated crude oil prices and supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), with a capex of ₹6,906 crore in the first quarter, ranked among the top five CPSEs by capital expenditure and achieved 23 per cent of its annual target. Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Oil India also achieved more than 15 per cent of their respective annual capex targets in Q1.

Capital expenditure is one of the key performance indicators under the DPE’s annual Memorandum of Understanding framework, alongside return on net worth and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda).

Public capital expenditure by the Centre and CPSEs remains key to India’s investment-led growth strategy, with higher government spending aimed at crowding in private investment. The government has tripled its capital expenditure over the past five years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

For FY27, the Centre has set a capital expenditure target of ₹12.22 trillion. It spent ₹2.51 trillion during April-May, achieving about one-fifth of the annual target, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts.