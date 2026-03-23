Cut to 2026: the city’s oldest club, with 5,900 members, is facing its biggest crisis since the pandemic years — a cooking gas shortage in its restaurants triggered by the West Asia war.

However, the club — which has withstood the test of time — is now adopting a three-pronged strategy to navigate the crisis: returning to firewood for select dishes, partially shifting to electric, and fine-tuning its menu.

The club has five restaurants and banquet halls, with an overall footfall of about 400 per day.

“A key step was to shift part of the cooking to traditional firewood, as we have enough open space available. In fact, members are enjoying this shift and claim that food cooked on firewood tastes better,” said Sanjay Ramaswami, president of Cosmopolitan Club.

The staff canteen is now completely dependent on firewood. “Simultaneously, we have identified items that can be cooked using deep fryers and procured them. We also augmented our stock of electric burners. And like other clubs, we have cut down on menu items that consume a lot of gas,” Ramaswami told Business Standard.

Caught between scarcity and necessity, clubs — heritage and popular — are navigating the fuel supply crunch. The Madras Gymkhana Club is also in firefighting mode to keep its restaurants running. “We don’t have an emergency situation as such; we already had some induction stoves,” said S Seshadri, president of Madras Gymkhana Club.

However, the club has dropped some traditional, oil-intensive dishes such as live dosa counters and puris, and even scaled back parties. “We have also shifted Sunday biryani to wood fire. We are looking to switch largely to electric in the near to medium term, except for dishes that require gas,” Seshadri added.

Madras Club, the second-oldest social club in India, upgraded its kitchen immediately after the crisis began. “We have upgraded the kitchen to use more electric cooking than liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stoves. We have cut down on the menu and are using alternative sources like firewood and baking,” said Brigadier Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd), general manager of Madras Club.

Dosas and deep-fried foods appear to have taken the biggest hit — unsurprisingly. At Bengaluru’s Bowring Institute, dosas were put on hold last week before resuming a couple of days later.

The club’s kitchen typically needs about nine cylinders a day to serve food and beverages, but is currently operating with four to six due to the LPG shortage. “Cylinders that cost about ₹1,800 are now being procured at ₹4,000–5,000 per cylinder,” the club’s Honorary Secretary Srikanth H S said.

Last week, the club sent a notice to members saying that while dine-in services would continue, the food menu would be curtailed. It also restricted takeaway orders; suspended bulk food preparations, parties and banquet bookings; and asked members not to bring guests to manage the situation, according to a notice seen by Business Standard. “We had sent a circular as a precaution, but may relax it again,” Srikanth added.

In Kolkata, the Tollygunge Club — “Tolly” to most — is leaning more heavily on electric appliances to navigate the gas crunch. “We already had a lot of appliances; we are just deploying them more,” said Brigadier V Ganapathy (Retd), the club’s chief executive officer.

The adjustments have extended to the menu, with a few items taken off for now. “We’ve trimmed the menu,” Ganapathy said, adding that it is not a busy season for clubs.

Kasturi Raha, the president of Calcutta Club said, “It’s difficult; we are coping with the current situation as best we can. We have cut down the menu in the dining hall, and the outlets have done the same.”

The story repeats at one of South Mumbai’s premier clubs, where all three restaurants are open but the menu has been curtailed. The nearly seven-decade-old club, which offers a wide range of sports facilities and banquet services, has been partly affected as it still depends on gas cylinders instead of a piped gas connection.

A member of Mumbai Cricket Association Club, a premier sports and recreation facility, said the Chinese restaurant was temporarily shut. “We checked if services were impacted — the Chinese restaurant is closed, but members can access similar offerings at other restaurants,” the member said.

In Mumbai’s Khar and Bandra suburbs, piped gas has emerged as a lifeline for several well-known clubs. Members include sports personalities from cricket, tennis, billiards and swimming, as well as film stars.

Executives from clubs that have been around for 90–95 years said they are not facing major issues as they rely on piped gas connections. A senior executive at Delhi Golf Club said its two restaurants operate on piped natural gas (PNG) and were therefore not affected by the LPG shortage. “We’re operationally prepared and have contingency plans in case of any PNG supply constraints. But so far, it’s been normal.”

Members of one of Delhi’s oldest clubs, Gymkhana Club, have not experienced any cut in services or changes to the menu.

Kanwal Wali, secretary-general at India International Centre, a key venue for events in central Delhi, said the kitchens continue to run as usual using PNG.

While Indraprastha Gas has issued an advisory suggesting judicious use, there has been no change in the scale of services or food availability. Events also continue, with no cancellations reported so far.

Bhubaneswar Club, which relies on commercial LPG cylinders, has had to make major adjustments. It has temporarily suspended party bookings and limited restaurant services. Alternatives such as induction stoves, microwaves, and traditional ‘kath chulha’ are being used to sustain operations.

Lalit Das, the club’s secretary, said: “We have attempted to turn the constraint into a culinary experience, inviting patrons to savour dishes prepared on traditional wood-fired chulhas, known for their distinctive aroma and flavour. Members can enjoy a new experience with such offerings,” the retired IPS officer told Business Standard.

Faced with constraints, clubs are improvising and adapting.

Cutting consumption