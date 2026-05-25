Credit certs are missing piece of India's carbon market: Navin Mathur

Does CCTS meet the industry’s requirements?

The Indian carbon market is transitioning from a policy framework to an operational framework, with the compliance market driving industrial decarbonisation. Then there’s a voluntary offset mechanism which is unlocking carbon finance. These two activities form the backbone of India’s carbon market.

Is the scheme fully operational?

Yes, institutionally. But full-fledged trading is not yet live. The necessary legal and regulatory frameworks are in place. Companies are now measuring their emissions and tracking targets. The missing piece is the trading of carbon credit certificates.

A framework exists for the voluntary offset market. There are initial methodologies that have been rolled out but there are quite a few other sectors for which they have not been developed yet.

What does Asvata do?

Asvata is a climate-focused startup that works with corporates and some US financial institutions to design and implement decarbonisation strategies. We are also working on carbon finance where we are developing high-integrity carbon finance assets, particularly in the nature-based space, which kind of encompasses agroforestry and alternate wetting and drying projects.

How do you see the timeline if the compliance market for trading is to start by the end of this year?

There are process improvements happening. Corporates are trying to work on measuring their emissions. So there could be a possibility of a few companies reporting their emissions and some trading activities could happen.

Do you think there will be adequate liquidity in the market for carbon trading because it seems targets set for the first three years are modest and companies may meet them?

That is an apprehension the market has as of now. This was one of the big points of debate that everybody had, [with people] saying that the targets were probably not as aggressive. And there is all possibility that with a little bit of process improvements, all the companies could meet their targets and there's not much liquidity in the market.

Are the trading platforms in place under CCTS?

NSC-ICM, an apex governance body, is there. There is CERC, the trading regulator. But there’s not much information which I can say that, yes, the trading platform that is available would be good enough for the market to kind of trade credits going forward.

Are the exchanges sufficient or would an over-the-counter (OTC) market help?

If you look at EU ETS and even the earlier CDM (UN Clean Development Mechanism) days, the exchange was there and then there was OTC as well. It's a combination of both that worked earlier. There’s not much information in the Indian trading scheme that says whether OTC is permitted or not.

The government plans to keep the price of carbon below $10 per tonne. Is it possible to control the price of credits?

What is missing is there’s no liquidity and then hence there’s no pricing alignment that is there. Without a clear-cut process, it’s extremely difficult to kind of maintain that kind of pricing.

Are nature-based solutions (NBS) such as afforestation and tech-based removals like biochar part of the CCTS mechanism?

Not all sectors are covered in the voluntary market. NBS, agriculture, afforestation, methane avoidance need to be part of the voluntary mechanism, which will lead to a lot of investments coming in. The big question, however, is whether these could qualify under Article 6.

What about exports of carbon credits?