Crisil cuts India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6% on oil risk

Ratings agency Crisil today said it expects India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow to 6.6 per cent in 2026-27 from 7.6 per cent in 2025-26 because of higher crude oil and other commodity prices, softer global growth amid the West Asia conflict, and forecasts of a below-normal monsoon.

The agency had in March projected a higher growth rate of 7.1 per cent for the current financial year. As prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to keep crude oil prices elevated for longer, it has also revised the forecast for Brent crude oil prices to $90-95 per barrel from $82-87 previously, and 32 per cent higher compared with 2025-26.

"The downside risks to the economy have begun materialising with over two months of unresolved West Asia conflict. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created the largest energy shock on record alongside trade and supply chain disruption. The shock extends beyond energy to freight and insurance costs, supply chains, and fertilisers," Crisil said in a report.

Crude oil prices have remained above $100 per barrel since the middle of March and crossed $110 per barrel in April despite the ceasefire. Among petroleum products, diesel and jet fuel prices have surged in Asia and Europe.

"Even if transit conditions improved, we expect the situation to gradually normalise, given the time required to ramp up production, address the constraints in vessel availability and reroute trade flows. Risks remain skewed to the upside," the agency said.

Input cost pressures from the spike in crude oil and gas prices are likely to weigh on growth, while the global supply chain disruptions and the reduced availability of gas and other inputs will add to the pressure. The manufacturing sector, heavily dependent on imported inputs, is particularly vulnerable.

The agency also said higher inflation on account of disruptions to agricultural production and higher commodity prices will constrain household budgets and restrain private consumption, and the elevated uncertainty due to the conflict may delay business decisions and weigh on private investments.

"We expect inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to average 5.1 per cent in fiscal 2027 from 2.0 per cent in fiscal 2026, driven by a low-base effect and expectations of broadening price pressures across major segments," the report said.

While the government has restrained the rise in retail fuel inflation so far — liquefied petroleum gas for domestic use has seen a modest price rise, while pump prices for standard variants of petrol and diesel remain unchanged — a persistent rise in crude prices is a risk for higher pass-through in pump and retail fuel prices for cooking and transportation.

Higher oil prices are expected to exert greater pressure on India’s current account deficit (CAD), which is now expected to rise to 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY27 from an estimated 0.8 per cent last fiscal, the report said.

Crisil also expects the rupee to average 93.5 against the dollar in March 2027 compared with 92.8 in March 2026 amid high volatility, as India’s external vulnerability has increased due to the conflict. India, a major crude oil importer, is facing significant macroeconomic risks.

The country's external accounts are directly impacted by a rising import bill and input cost pressures have increased significantly for producers, which will drag GDP growth and push up retail inflation, according to Crisil.