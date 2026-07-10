Why critical minerals are becoming central to India's bilateral deals

Over the past few months, India has signed a series of bilateral agreements aimed at securing access to critical minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, renewable energy and defence manufacturing.

The latest came on Thursday, when Australia agreed to export uranium to India for power generation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne. The agreement adds to a growing list of partnerships that includes the India-US Strategic Critical Minerals Cooperation Framework, India's first Joint Working Group on critical minerals with France, investments in nickel and rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing with Indonesia, and the Quad's commitment to strengthen resilient critical mineral supply chains.

Together, these developments signal a broader shift in India's economic policy. As competition for critical minerals intensifies and supply chains become increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, New Delhi is making secure access to these resources a key pillar of its bilateral partnerships.

So, what are critical minerals, and why are they becoming central to India's bilateral engagements?

What are critical minerals, and why are they important?

According to the Ministry of Mines, critical minerals are those whose supply faces a high risk of disruption while remaining indispensable for the economy, advanced manufacturing and national security.

The category includes lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite and the 17 rare earth elements, all of which are essential for manufacturing EVs, batteries, semiconductors, smartphones, solar panels, wind turbines, aerospace equipment and advanced defence systems.

The International Energy Agency identifies minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and rare earths as crucial for clean energy technologies. As countries accelerate their energy transition and expand high-tech manufacturing, access to these resources has become a strategic priority.

Although many of these minerals are naturally abundant, economically viable deposits are scarce, while mining, processing and refining are concentrated in only a few countries. China dominates global rare earth processing, giving it considerable influence over international supply chains and prompting countries, including India, to diversify their sources.

How rich is India in critical minerals?

Recognising their strategic importance, India has identified 30 critical minerals under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aimed at strengthening exploration, mining and processing while reducing import dependence.

India's list of critical minerals includes lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite, rare earth elements, titanium, tungsten, vanadium and platinum group elements, among others. These are considered essential for sectors ranging from electronics and space technology to renewable energy, electric mobility and defence manufacturing.

Despite its import dependence, India possesses significant geological potential. Official data shows the country has the world's third-largest rare earth resources, including around 13.15 million tonnes of monazite containing an estimated 7.23 million tonnes of rare earth oxides.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has also identified a 5.9-million-tonne lithium deposit in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, besides smaller reserves in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It has mapped vanadium, rare earth elements, titanium and graphite deposits across several states, strengthening India's domestic resource base even as commercial mining and processing remain limited.

Why is India betting on critical mineral partnerships?

While India has sizeable reserves of critical minerals, it remains heavily dependent on imports because commercial mining, processing and refining capacities are still at an early stage.

According to the Ministry of Mines, India imported about 12.47 million tonnes of critical minerals in 2024-25, with the import bill led by platinum group elements, phosphorus, nickel, molybdenum and tin. The country also remains fully import-dependent for lithium, cobalt and nickel, minerals that are indispensable for batteries and clean energy technologies.

India's import dependence extends across the entire critical minerals value chain. Data from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) shows that China dominates India's synthetic graphite imports, while countries including Finland, Australia, Chile, Belgium, Japan and Tanzania account for a significant share of imports of cobalt, nickel, lithium and copper products.

This dependence comes as India steps up its electric mobility ambitions, targeting EVs to account for 30 per cent of new vehicle sales by 2030. S&P Global Mobility estimates demand for EV lithium-ion batteries could increase nearly 35-fold between 2023 and 2035. Despite expanding domestic battery manufacturing, India continues to rely heavily on imported raw materials and cells.

The concentration of global supply also exposes India to geopolitical risks. According to an April 2026 IEEFA briefing, India's critical mineral imports are sourced from a relatively small group of countries, making supply chains vulnerable to export controls, geopolitical tensions and price volatility. The challenge is particularly acute in the case of rare earth elements, where China accounts for roughly 70 per cent of global mining and 85-90 per cent of processing capacity. Such dominance gives Beijing considerable leverage over global supply chains.

How is India expanding its critical minerals diplomacy?

To reduce its dependence on a narrow group of suppliers, India has stepped up engagement with mineral-rich countries through bilateral agreements. Recent agreements with the United States, Australia, France and Indonesia reflect a broader strategy that goes beyond securing raw materials.

India has also signed deals with countries such as Argentina and Zambia to facilitate overseas exploration and mining by Indian public and private sector companies. Beyond these, New Delhi is expanding cooperation with Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Vietnam and South Africa, while exploratory engagements are underway with Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique and Saudi Arabia.

For India, these partnerships are aimed at ensuring long-term access to the critical minerals needed to support electric mobility, semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy and defence production while protecting the economy from geopolitical disruptions.

What is India doing domestically to strengthen critical mineral security?

Alongside overseas partnerships, the government is building domestic capabilities through the NCMM, launched in 2025 to strengthen exploration, mining, processing and recycling.

Under the mission, the Geological Survey of India has been tasked with undertaking 1,200 exploration projects between 2024-25 and 2030-31 to identify new deposits of strategic minerals. The government also plans to auction more than 100 critical mineral blocks and expand exploration to offshore regions containing polymetallic nodules rich in cobalt, nickel, manganese and rare earth elements.

In the Union Budget for FY27, the Centre announced plans to establish rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These hubs will support mining, processing, research and the manufacture of high-performance rare earth magnets used in EVs, wind turbines and other advanced technologies.

India is also encouraging private companies to secure overseas mineral assets. Hyderabad-based Midwest Ltd recently became the first Indian private firm to acquire critical mineral resources abroad through an agreement with Indonesia's state-owned PT Perusahaan Mineral Nasional (PERMINAS).