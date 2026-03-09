Crude at $115 per barrel could raise India's oil import bill by $64 billion

India may be looking at a massive ballooning of its crude oil import bill in a range between $56 billion and $64 billion annually if the ongoing surge in global crude prices is sustained and averages at today's level of $110–115 per barrel in FY27.

"Each $10 per barrel increase in the average crude oil price results in a $14–16 billion increase in net oil imports. If the oil price moves to an average of $110–115 per barrel in FY2027, then the increase in net oil imports would be to the tune of $56–64 billion," Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ratings agency ICRA, told Business Standard.

Apart from jacking up net oil imports, every $10 per barrel increase in the average crude oil price also pushes up the current account deficit (CAD) in the range of 30–40 bps, and raises WPI inflation by 80–100 bps, against the 40–60 bps uptick in CPI inflation, assuming that a full transmission into retail selling prices (RSPs) of fuels takes place, according to ratings agency ICRA.

"Overall, a sustained increase in crude oil prices could pose significant upside risks to ICRA's FY2027 WPI inflation forecast of 2.7 per cent, and to a smaller extent on the CPI inflation projection of 4.0 per cent, depending on the extent of pass-through to the retail prices on fuel items. Additionally, higher fuel prices would lead to an increase in transportation costs, thereby leading to a second-round impact by pushing up the prices of goods and services," Nayar said.

India imported 243 MT of crude oil last financial year (2024–25) at a cost of $137 bn. In the current financial year, the country had imported 206 MT of crude worth $100 bn through January 2026. Before the Iran war began at end-February, India imported 21 MT of crude in January at a cost of $9.5 billion when Brent crude averaged $66 per barrel.

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, making oil prices one of the largest external macro risks for the economy. Higher oil prices can also sharply impact India’s external balance. "If crude prices were to rise to $120 per barrel, India’s oil trade deficit could increase to $220 billion, pushing the current account deficit beyond 3 per cent of GDP and potentially weakening the rupee," DSP Mutual Fund said in a report.

Oil prices had surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday, hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran led some major Middle East oil producers to cut supplies and raised concerns of prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, crude rates later softened a bit on the back of talks on a coordinated release of oil reserves, with Brent about 15 per cent higher at around $106 a barrel, but much lower than the session peak of $119.50.