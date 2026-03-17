Crude above $100: What it means for India's economy and energy

That being the case, the key question facing India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer that imports almost 90 per cent of its crude requirement, is what the $100 per barrel crude scenario means and what the implications will be for the energy shock it will create for the country in the long run.

Escalating tensions over Iran have raised risks for India’s trade and energy supplies due to the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz. With West Asia accounting for 14–20 per cent of India’s trade, higher oil prices could widen the current account deficit (CAD), raise inflation via retail prices and supply shortages, weaken consumption, and pose risks for multiple sectors if the conflict persists. Experts believe a $10 per barrel increase in the average price of crude oil for the year would raise the country’s CAD by 30–40 basis points. This would trickle down to both wholesale and retail inflation levels, although the impact on the latter would depend on the extent of the pass-through to retail fuel prices. Elevated oil prices and higher inflation would adversely impact consumption demand, posing downside risks to gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for 2026-27.

What are the macroeconomic risks of $100 crude for India? In the baseline scenario, analysts expect the average crude oil price to be $70–75 per barrel in 2026-27, compared to $67–68 per barrel in 2025-26. “Based on this, the net oil import bill was estimated to rise to $132 billion in FY2027 from $123 billion estimated for FY2026. This would cause CAD to widen to around 1 per cent of GDP in FY2027 from 0.7–0.8 per cent of GDP projected for FY2026. However, the possibility of the West Asian conflict lasting for an extended period poses sizeable upside risks to projections for crude oil prices, and consequently for India’s import bill and CAD. Every $10 increase in the average price of crude oil for the year would widen CAD in the range of 30–40 basis points. For instance, an average price of around $100–105 per barrel would imply a CAD of 1.9–2.2 per cent of GDP,” ratings agency ICRA said in a report.

The agency also said that an alarming increase in crude oil prices could pose significant upside risks to the FY27 wholesale price index (WPI) inflation forecast of 2.7 per cent, and to a smaller extent to the consumer price index (CPI) inflation projection of 4.0 per cent, depending on how much of the increased cost is passed on to retail fuel prices. Also, higher fuel prices would lead to an increase in transportation costs, thereby causing a second-round impact by pushing up the prices of goods and services.

How will government finances and key sectors be affected? At a macro level, there are three key considerations for the government. High crude prices for a prolonged period may result in lower dividend receipts, impact corporate tax collections, and increase the government’s subsidy burden. The rise in ammonia as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices may impact the profitability of phosphorus and potassium (P&K) fertiliser players unless subsidy corrections are made. This could push up the central government’s fertiliser subsidy bill in FY27, currently budgeted at Rs 1.7 trillion.

Elevated crude price levels could also exert some pressure on corporate margins, including marketing margins for oil marketing companies (OMCs), and therefore somewhat on the Centre’s corporate tax collections. Finally, if crude oil prices persist above $85 per barrel for a sustained period, OMCs will likely start incurring losses at current diesel and petrol prices. This would lead to lower dividend payouts by these companies to the government.

For airlines, the fuel bill accounts for 25 per cent of operating expenses. Prolonged and widening tensions adversely impacting global crude oil supplies will lead to a further price increase, which, in turn, will raise aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. “Along with the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, the escalating costs could result in the Indian aviation industry reporting a net loss higher than the ICRA-projected Rs 170–180 billion in FY2026,” ICRA said.

Who gains and who loses from higher crude prices? Viewed from the perspective of upstream oil and gas companies, a sustained $100 per barrel crude level will boost profitability significantly. Analysts estimate that the profit before tax of upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) could rise by about Rs 57,800 crore over FY26 levels if crude averages in the $100–105 per barrel range. At that level, the country’s oil import bill will increase by an estimated Rs 90,000 crore.

For downstream companies, crude at the $100–105 per barrel level directly translates into an Rs 11 per litre impact on marketing margins for petrol and Rs 14 per litre for diesel.

Among the worst-hit segments of the sector would be the city gas distribution (CGD) industry, which relies on domestically produced natural gas for 60 per cent of its requirement, while imports account for the remaining 40 per cent. The CGD industry could witness daily sales volume moderate by 8–10 per cent due to reduced natural gas supply from the ongoing conflict, according to an assessment of seven large CGD companies that together accounted for 70 per cent of the sales volume in FY25.

How is the gas supply chain being impacted? The conflict, meanwhile, has squeezed imports. Qatar, which accounts for 45 per cent of India’s LNG imports, has declared force majeure on international deliveries following a halt in production at its Ras Laffan facility due to drone attacks by Iran. This has triggered a domino effect across the Indian gas value chain, with several major gas traders invoking force majeure due to their inability to secure scheduled cargoes.

Within the CGD sector, the industrial and commercial (I&C) segment, which contributes 30 per cent to the total sales volume of the piped natural gas (PNG) network, is expected to be affected the most due to its high dependence on imported gas.

“This is despite likely government support to CGD companies to reduce curtailment to I&C customers. Meanwhile, Indian gas traders are seeking alternative sources to offset reduced LNG supply. However, limited excess supply in the export market and elevated spot prices pose a challenge,” said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings. He added that for the PNG-I&C segment, which largely depends on medium- and long-term supply contracts for imported LNG, prices are linked to a trailing-period average of Brent crude prices. Therefore, reduction in supply under these contracts can lead to input cost pressure for CGD players as prices in the Asian spot market have reached $19–20 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) from $10–11 per MMBtu in February 2026.

Can India absorb the impact of $100-plus crude? Finally, OMCs will have to take a hit with regard to petrol and diesel prices. Above $110 per barrel crude, sectoral math fails. For every $10 per barrel rise in crude, OMCs’ diesel and petrol margin will fall by Rs 6.3 per litre, and LPG loss would rise by Rs 10.2 per kilogramme, implying a Rs 32,800 crore rise in annual LPG under-recovery, according to equity research firm Elara Capital. The OMCs’ gross refining margins (GRMs) could rise by $5 per barrel for every $10 per barrel movement in crude, but not enough to offset OMCs’ marketing and LPG losses, it said in a report. Two-thirds of India’s LNG imports pass via Hormuz, adding a supply risk on the gas side.