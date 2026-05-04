Crude oil prices expected to remain high and volatile, says CRISIL

Brent crude oil prices increased 16 per cent month-on-month to $121 per barrel in April, reflecting elevated risk premiums amid continued constraints on key supply flows, and oil prices are expected to be elevated and volatile in the near term, according to ratings agency Crisil.

"The tightening is primarily supply-driven on account of continued restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz and the resultant delay in cargo flows. Although stock releases and oil on water have partly absorbed the initial shock, their ability to offset sustained supply losses remains limited," said Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence.

He said longer-than-expected supply disruptions are keeping the global crude oil markets tight, even as demand expectations have weakened, but not enough to offset supply-side pressures, keeping near-term balances tight.

Even if transit conditions improve, normalisation of flows would likely be gradual, given the time to ramp up production, constraints in vessel availability and rerouting of trade flows, he added.

While the UAE’s exit from OPEC and OPEC+ quota increase may provide some flexibility over the medium term, any near-term supply response is expected to be limited due to restricted flows.

"Accordingly, prices are expected to remain elevated. Our fiscal 2027 Brent crude price assumption is revised upward to $90–$95 per barrel from $82–$87 per barrel, reflecting prolonged supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties," Bhatt said.

According to Crisil, while any easing in supply constraints could lead to some correction, risks remain skewed to the upside in case of a further escalation.