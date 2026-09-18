Crude supply, not price, worries Indian refiners on W Asia, Russia squeeze

Russia and Saudi Arabia accounted for over half of India's crude oil supplies in the last six months, shipping data showed.

Russian traders are holding on to medium sour Urals cargoes — India’s biggest crude oil import — to strike better bargains for November deliveries amid the larger global squeeze on fuel supplies. Indian refiners typically start booking late October/ November arrivals of Russian crude oil in the last week of September, with offers beginning to come in mid-month. However, the temporary closure of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the subsequent spurt in premiums for West Asian crude grades like Murban — to as much as $15 per barrel over the physical benchmark Dated Brent on a landed basis to India — have given Dubai-based traders of Russian crude oil an opportunity to bid up premiums, the officials said.

Murban is a substitute for Russia’s medium sour Urals grade — a staple for Indian refiners — whose premiums have surged manifold from $1-$2 per barrel during the US-Iran detente in June.

Russian oil for August/September deliveries was secured at a $1 per barrel premium to Dated Brent on a delivered basis, but late October and November arrivals may cost around $8-9 per barrel — levels seen in April, a month after the war began, refining sources said. An official said that the surge in West Asian premiums is making Russian traders postpone supplies to extract a higher premium from Indian refiners.

However, supplies of Russian crude oil have increasingly come under stress, analysts said and shipping data showed. A slew of Ukrainian drone attacks on tankers loading Russian oil at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which handles around a fifth of seaborne Urals exports, have forced shipowners to withdraw their fleets, sending loadings of Russian oil down from August, UK information provider Argus said, citing data from market intelligence agencies Vortexa and Kpler. Data accessed by Business Standard from Kpler showed loadings of all Russian crude in the week beginning September 14 averaged 4.17 million barrels per day compared to a 6.6 million bpd average in June and 5.4 million bpd average in August.

These are immediate disruptions. Looming on the sidelines is America’s Lindsey Graham Act, which gives US President Donald Trump the authority to impose as much as 100 per cent tariffs on the top purchasers of Russian oil and gas: China and India.