Crude surplus may widen Russian discounts as supplies rise post-ceasefire

Securing Iranian crude is not going to be easy despite a 60-day US waiver window for the oil that expires in mid-August, three senior traders said. India failed to capitalise on a previous 30-day US sanctions waiver for Iranian oil in March, with only a small portion of the expected 140 million-plus Iranian barrels available for sale finding its way to Indian ports. China absorbed most Iranian volumes during the first waiver period, according to Kpler data.

European benchmark Brent crude oil fell to around $77 per barrel from levels of $118 per barrel at the end of April, anticipating a surplus of oil. Crude oil secured on an immediate basis traded at a premium over Dated Brent in March and April, costing more than $140 per barrel.

The ceasefire poses two key issues. The first involves the operational capability of sailings through the Strait of Hormuz, and the second involves the short-term gains, if any, from the US sanctions waiver.

Constraints post-Hormuz reopening

While production capacity is the binding constraint at the wellhead — with Kuwait Petroleum citing three to four months to restore nameplate output — the near-term throttle is logistics, namely the sequencing and timing of barrel deliveries into end markets, Societe Generale's Mike Haigh and Ben Hoff said.

Around 2,000 commercial vessels are trapped in the Persian Gulf, according to the International Maritime Organization, of which more than 400 tankers carry crude oil, petroleum products, LNG and LPG, according to estimates by London-based consultant Energy Aspects. The total time required to normalise tanker flows is estimated at 51-63 days, including the time taken to discharge cargoes and pump oil to refiners, according to a note by Societe Generale.

"Shipping companies are expected to take at least two months to resume full Persian Gulf operations, with damaged refinery infrastructure requiring additional time. Normalisation is therefore a third-quarter FY27 story at the earliest," said Maulik Patel, head of research at Equirus Securities.

Pre-war daily crossings through Hormuz averaged 123 ships, of which 68 were oil and oil-products tankers, which fell to single digits after the war began. That amounts to 30 per cent of the two-lane strait's capacity to handle 380 vessels. However, issues such as mines, insurers delaying crossings and wider vessel spacing continue to restrict movement, Societe Generale said.

Facility restarts across the Gulf will not be instantaneous, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE ready to step up capacity within weeks, while Iraq could take longer, according to Energy Intelligence, a UK-based market intelligence provider. Producers first need to empty overflowing storage tanks before undertaking safety checks, system verification and gradual well ramp-ups to restart production.

"What will have to come in place is not just a simple agreement between the relevant countries, but it has to be material and translated into the real situations in the Strait of Hormuz, so that shipping lines can make themselves comfortable to go through," Jotaro Tamura, chief executive officer of Mitsui O.S.K., one of Japan's largest shipping firms with a fleet of more than 900 vessels, told the Financial Times.

Senior industry officials involved in the trade said Russia continues to be the most reliable supplier of oil. With discounts currently averaging $4-$5 per barrel on Russian crude for July deliveries — calculated against European benchmark Dated Brent on a delivered basis — state-run refiners are prioritising Russian oil purchases, two senior officials at state-owned refiners said. India imported around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia in May, accounting for more than 40 per cent of total imports. In June, so far, receipts indicate a record 2.85 million bpd, or 55 per cent of total supplies, according to Kpler data.