Customs duty exemption on key petrochemical imports extended till July 15

The government on Tuesday extended the full customs duty exemption on imports of critical petrochemical products until July 15, 2026, from the earlier deadline of June 30, providing continued relief to industries dependent on these inputs.

The finance ministry said the exemption, initially introduced as a temporary measure in response to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia, has been extended by another 15 days to ensure a smooth and non-disruptive transition as the situation gradually normalises.

The list of products eligible for the exemption remains unchanged. The notification continues to cover 40 critical petrochemical products, including methanol, monoethylene glycol (MEG), phenol, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, polystyrene, ABS, PET chips, epoxy resins, polyurethanes and synthetic rubbers, among others.

The government said the exemption is expected to benefit sectors that rely on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and automotive components, while also providing relief to consumers of finished products.