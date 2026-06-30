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Home / Economy / News / Customs duty exemption on key petrochemical imports extended till July 15

Customs duty exemption on key petrochemical imports extended till July 15

The extension, prompted by supply-chain disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, will continue to provide relief to industries dependent on critical petrochemical imports

petrochemicals

The Centre has extended full customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical imports until July 15, 2026, to support industries amid global supply chain disruptions. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Monika Yadav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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The government on Tuesday extended the full customs duty exemption on imports of critical petrochemical products until July 15, 2026, from the earlier deadline of June 30, providing continued relief to industries dependent on these inputs.
 
The finance ministry said the exemption, initially introduced as a temporary measure in response to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia, has been extended by another 15 days to ensure a smooth and non-disruptive transition as the situation gradually normalises.
 
The list of products eligible for the exemption remains unchanged. The notification continues to cover 40 critical petrochemical products, including methanol, monoethylene glycol (MEG), phenol, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, polystyrene, ABS, PET chips, epoxy resins, polyurethanes and synthetic rubbers, among others.
 
 
The government said the exemption is expected to benefit sectors that rely on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and automotive components, while also providing relief to consumers of finished products.

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Topics : Customs duty Petrochemicals Finance Ministry West Asia

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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