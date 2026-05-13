Customs duty hike may divert gold, silver imports to UAE FTA route

Under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that took effect in May 2022, India had agreed to gradually reduce import duties on silver from 10 per cent to zero over a 10-year period.

The concessional tariff on silver imports from the UAE currently stands at 7 per cent.

With India now raising the general tariff to 15 per cent, the duty gap has widened to 8 percentage points, creating a major arbitrage opportunity for imports routed through Dubai.

That margin is scheduled to widen further each year until CEPA tariffs fall to zero by 2031.

Similarly, gold imports from the UAE also enjoy preferential access under the agreement.

India had allowed imports of gold from Dubai at tariffs one percentage point below the normal most-favoured-nation (MFN) rate through a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system.

The quota began at 120 tonnes annually in 2022 and is set to rise to 200 tonnes by 2027 — nearly one-fourth of India’s yearly gold imports.

With the new MFN tariff structure, effective duties on imported gold would be 15 per cent, while gold imported under the UAE quota would enter at 14 per cent.

India imports almost all the gold it consumes, making bullion imports a major burden on the economy.

Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) had urged the government to review its FTA policies, especially tariff concessions on precious metals offered to Dubai under the India-UAE trade deal

This, it says, has significantly contributed to the recent surge in gold imports.

“The widening tariff gap could encourage greater routing of global bullion through Dubai, even though the UAE is not a miner of gold or silver,” Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, said.

India’s gold imports surged from $35 billion in FY23 to $72 billion in FY26. India’s gold bar imports from the UAE jumped from $3.1 billion in FY23 to $15.3 billion in FY26.

UAE’s share in India’s gold imports increased from 7.8 per cent in FY23 to a high of 16.5 per cent in FY25.

GTRI also warned about possible misuse of rules of origin provisions and artificial processing aimed only at qualifying for tariff benefits.

It recommended tighter origin rules, a review of precious metal concessions under FTAs, and exclusion of gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds from future trade agreements. This would protect India’s trade balance and foreign exchange reserves.

In October, India decided that the allocation of TRQ for gold under India-UAE CEPA will be based on the competitive bidding/tender process to better monitor gold imports.

In November last year, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of progress under CEPA and detailed discussions were held on market access issues, data sharing, allocation of gold TRQ, anti-dumping matters, services, rules of origin and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licensing.