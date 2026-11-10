Customs duty hike takes the shine off organised gold trade; smuggling rises

Gold smuggling rose to about 50 tonnes in the third quarter (July-September/Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2026, from about 3 tonnes a year earlier, after the government raised the import duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC’s) Gold Demand Trends report for Q3 CY 2026. This is more than 16 times the volume recorded in the year-ago quarter and accounts for about 37 per cent of India’s total gold supply of 136 tonnes during the quarter.

Net bullion imports, comprising both official and unofficial (smuggled) imports, totalled 114 tonnes, equivalent to around 84 per cent of supply. Official bullion imports fell to 64 tonnes, down 70 per cent from a year earlier. A kilogram (kg) of gold selling for about ₹1.40 crore in India carried an import duty of about ₹18.3 lakh. A smuggler evading the duty saves that amount, rising to about ₹22.5 lakh if the 3 per cent goods and services tax is also avoided.

Ashok Sonthalia, chief financial officer of Titan Company, told analysts during a November 5 call: “Since Customs duty increased, the Indian domestic gold market has been at a discount, and that gives a hint that there are channels which are active through which gold is also flowing into the country. No one has a good, correct estimate.”

He further said the government would also review the Customs duty and “they will hopefully reduce that, so the grey channel attractiveness completely diminishes”.

Titan initially benefited from a windfall gain on gold purchased before the duty hike. But lower prices in the grey market are now hurting organised players across the industry.

Gold in India ended October at ₹1.39 lakh per 10 grams, down 5.3 per cent during the month and about 20 per cent below its record high of ₹1.75 lakh, hit on January 29, according to the WGC’s October Gold Market Commentary. Prices in India are still up 5.4 per cent so far this year. Globally, gold ended October at $3,913 an ounce, down 6.3 per cent during the month and about 25 per cent below its January peak, the council said.

According to a Deccan Herald report, October saw the highest gold seizures, with 12 kg worth ₹18.38 crore recovered at one airport. In September, officials seized 8 kg worth ₹12.57 crore and made seven arrests.

“Gold has become inaccessible to buyers. There are controls on buying exchange-traded funds in the Indian market. But it is also the only dollar-denominated asset. Investors are going to figure out some way to buy gold, and it is not surprising to see that smuggling has gone up,” said Sanjiv Arole, a senior bullion analyst. He added that higher duties eventually lead to smuggling, a pattern seen in the past.

A Business Standard analysis of 13 years of WGC and Reserve Bank of India data on gold prices shows that every 1 percentage point increase in import duty is associated with an average increase of 3 tonnes in quarterly gold smuggling. Between the July 2024 duty cut and the May 2026 hike, domestic gold prices roughly doubled, from about ₹71,500 to ₹1.51 lakh per 10 grams. Smuggling, however, remained between 3 and 8 tonnes a quarter. By contrast, between 2013 and 2019, when the import duty was 10 per cent and gold cost less than ₹33,000 per 10 grams, smuggling averaged about 34 tonnes a quarter.

The pattern has repeated itself. Smuggling peaked at about 70 tonnes in January-March 2014 following the 2013 duty hikes. It climbed to about 54 tonnes after the duty was raised to 15 per cent in July 2022. When the duty was cut in July 2024, smuggling fell from 24 tonnes to 3 tonnes within a quarter. The WGC report says gold in India traded at an average discount of $43 an ounce to its landed cost during Q3 CY 2026. This was the biggest gap on record. The council chalked up the discount to rising smuggling following the duty hike and sales of old jewellery.