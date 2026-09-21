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Datanomics: 9 of 584 districts had double-digit unemployment rate in 2025

As many as 1.5% of the total 584 districts had a rate exactly at 3.1%. Papum Pare in Andhra Pradesh had the highest UR at 16.1 per cent.

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Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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The first ever district-level data on labour markets showed that the number of districts with an unemployment rate (UR) below the all-India figure was slightly more than those above it in 2025. While 50.5 per cent of districts had a UR less than the all-India figure of 3.1 per cent, 48 per cent had higher joblessness. As many as 1.5 per cent of the total 584 districts had a rate of exactly 3.1 per cent. Similarly, 1.5 per cent, or nine of the total districts, had a double-digit UR. Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh had the highest UR at 16.1 per cent. Rajasthan had two districts with a double-digit UR.   
 
 
 
 
Topics : unemployment Unemployment in India joblessness