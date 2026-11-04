Datanomics: Collections recover in September, but not for 3 crucial taxes

Central tax receipts rose 5 per cent year-on-year in September, rebounding from a roughly 15 per cent drop in August. However, this growth was contrasted by declines in three major tax categories: Personal income tax, excise duty, and customs duty. Personal income tax fell for the second month in a row, though the rate of decrease moderated from 37 per cent to 10 per cent. This may be due to extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns till September 15 last year against July 31 this year. Excise duty continued to fall every month in the first half of financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27), thanks to duty cuts on petroleum. Customs duty fell in September for the first time in FY27 so far, dropping by a significant 25 per cent. Tax receipts rose by 6 per cent in H1FY27 against the target rate of 9.44 per cent for the entire year.