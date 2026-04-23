Datanomics: Gas inflation rises, other fuel rates muted amid West Asia war
War-driven fuel shock hits India unevenly: LPG inflation spikes, petrol and diesel stay flat after tax cuts, while electricity prices continue to decline
Indivjal Dhasmana
premium
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With the West Asia war impacting India’s fuel prices, the broader category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw a consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate of 1.97 per cent in March, slightly higher than in February and January. But the measures the Centre employed to manage fuel prices helped prevent a rise in petrol and diesel prices, while domestic gas prices soared.