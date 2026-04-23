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Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Gas inflation rises, other fuel rates muted amid West Asia war

Datanomics: Gas inflation rises, other fuel rates muted amid West Asia war

War-driven fuel shock hits India unevenly: LPG inflation spikes, petrol and diesel stay flat after tax cuts, while electricity prices continue to decline

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Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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With the West Asia war impacting India’s fuel prices, the broader category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw a consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate of 1.97 per cent in March, slightly higher than in February and January. But the measures the Centre employed to manage fuel prices helped prevent a rise in petrol and diesel prices, while domestic gas prices soared. 
 
Domestic LPG and PNG prices accelerate
 
The inflation rate for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in March jumped to over three times February's rates.
Petrol & diesel inflation remains unchanged
 
Oil companies refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices after the Centre cut fuel taxes. The inflation rate for petrol and diesel did not change in March, remaining at 0.04 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively, since January.
Electricity charges drop
 
Electricity charges fell each month from January to March. 
Topics : Fuel Pricing LPG cylinder price India inflation