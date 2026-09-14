Datanomics: India-China economic ties don't reflect their might
India and China seek stronger economic ties, but trade imbalance, border tensions and limited Chinese investment remain key hurdles
Indivjal Dhasmana
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India and China sought to enhance their economic cooperation on the sidelines of the just-concluded Brics Leaders’ Summit despite differences over the allocation of technologies, minerals, and border issues. The world’s second and sixth largest economies together now constitute over 80 per cent of the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of Brics and almost 20