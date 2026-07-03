Datanomics: India sees trade deficit with Seychelles on aircraft imports

India recently signed 19 key agreements with Seychelles during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to boost bilateral trade spanning defence, maritime security, and infrastructure. On the trade front, India had historically maintained a surplus with Seychelles — ranging from $41 million to $79 million between financial year 2018-19 (FY19) and FY25. However, in FY26, imports surged to unprecedented levels, resulting in a sharp trade deficit of $267 million. The spike was driven almost entirely by aircraft and spacecraft imports, which accounted for 96 per cent of India’s total imports from Seychelles. Iron and steel contributed 1.8 per cent, while nuclear reactors made up 0.2 per cent. Within the aircraft and spacecraft category, commercial airplanes and heavy aircraft exceeding 15,000 kg dominated. Of India’s total imports of such aircraft, Seychelles, however, held a minuscule share compared to European countries in FY26.