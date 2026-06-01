Datanomics: Meeting rich-world fertility goals at lower income levels

India’s fertility rates are rapidly becoming a story of a widening North-South demographic divide. The latest SRS 2025 data places India’s total fertility rate at 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1, in 2024, the same as in the previous year. Southern and western states are leading this trend — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra (with the exception of northern Delhi) are recording fertility rates comparable to and, in some cases, lower than advanced economies such as Japan, Finland, and Norway. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain well above the replacement level. This divide is now central to debates around delimitation, political representation, fiscal transfers, and future labour supply, especially as states that achieved population stabilisation earlier fear losing political weight. The transition is also unfolding at unusually low income levels: several Indian states have reached developed-world fertility levels at a fraction of the per capita incomes at which rich nations experienced similar demographic shifts.