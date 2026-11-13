Friday, November 13, 2026 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Milk & milk products saw price pressures before latest hikes

Datanomics: Milk & milk products saw price pressures before latest hikes

Liquid milk inflation crossed 4% in September, while paneer prices rose over 5.5% in October, indicating mounting price pressures even before leading dairy brands announced price hikes

Amul, dairy products, Dairy industry
premium

Liquid milk inflation crossed 4% in September, while paneer inflation exceeded 5.5% in October, signalling price pressures ahead of the latest hikes by Amul and Mother Dairy.

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even before the two leading dairy brands—Amul and Mother Dairy—announced a price hike, liquid milk and some associated products witnessed inflationary pressures ahead of Diwali. Liquid milk crossed 4 per cent in September and inched towards the 5 per cent mark in October. Paneer crossed 4 per cent in August itself and surpassed 5.5 per cent in October. Curd & yogurt was over 4 per cent by a tad in September and rose further to 4.4 per cent the next month. Tea and coffee cups crossed the 10 per cent mark in September itself, while milk-based sweets surpassed 9 per cent in September and moved towards double digits in October. Powdered milk, cheese, buttermilk, and “lassi” escaped price pressures. Any 20 per cent increase in liquid milk prices across the board would lead to a 1.05 per cent rise in overall inflation. 
 
 
Topics : Milk prices dairy products food inflation