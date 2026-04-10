Datanomics: Minorities face disadvantage in India's labour market
India's stable unemployment rate masks sharp disparities, with minorities facing uneven job access, lower participation and higher reliance on informal work
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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India’s unemployment rate inched down to 3.1 per cent in 2025, with the figure remaining largely unchanged since 2022, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). Beneath this stability, labour market outcomes vary significantly across religious groups, reflecting differences not just in job availability, but also in labour force participation and the kind of jobs held by people.
Topics : minorities Unemployment in India unemployment