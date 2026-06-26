Datanomics: Rising EV exports get further boost from India-UK pact

The agreement's tariff schedules for automobiles show that India has agreed to lower import duties on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from the UK under a quota of 378,000 vehicles over 15 years.

At the same time, Indian electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid car exports will receive a boost through duty-free access to the UK market.

India's EV exports grew nearly ninefold to $707.4 million in FY26 from $80.28 million in FY25.

The UK emerged as the second-largest export market for Indian EVs, with shipments worth $168.5 million in FY26, accounting for 23.82 per cent of total EV exports.

In FY26, EVs accounted for 97.67 per cent of all cars exported from India to the UK, a complete contrast to FY20 and FY21, when internal combustion engine vehicles dominated exports to the market.