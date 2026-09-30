Datanomics: Rupee feels the heat from crude oil, weakens beyond the dollar
The Indian rupee fell past the 96-per-dollar mark during intra-day trade on Tuesday, hitting a two-month low as higher crude prices triggered worries in energy markets.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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The Indian rupee breached the 96-per-dollar mark during intra-day trade on Tuesday, hitting a two-month low as higher crude oil prices triggered worries in energy markets. Subsequently, the rupee recovered slightly following RBI intervention. Crude oil and products now account for nearly a quarter of total imports. Price of the Indian crude basket bears this out: it averaged $69 a barrel in February when the West Asia conflict began, surged to $113 in March, and has since edged up to $116 by September 29. This vulnerability to oil prices has driven a longer-term decline — since January, the rupee has depreciated 6.49 per cent against the dollar. However, the rupee's weakness is broader than the dollar alone: it has also lost ground against other major currencies, sliding 5.65 per cent against the Japanese yen, 5.11 per cent against the pound sterling, and 3.52 per cent against the euro. Against a trade-weighted basket of 40 partner currencies, the rupee weakened in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms. Efforts by the central bank, including a concessional swap window, briefly lifted the rupee earlier this year, but those gains ultimately slipped.