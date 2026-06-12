Datanomics: The collapse and return of Venezuela oil trade with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez has once again brought that country back into India’s energy conversation. This was especially true after Venezuela emerged as India’s third-largest crude oil supplier in May 2026 amid rising purchases of discounted heavy crude, according to energy trackers. This development is less a new partnership and more the return of an old one that dramatically collapsed over the last decade. In 2013-14, India imported nearly $14 billion worth of goods from Venezuela, almost entirely crude petroleum, making the Latin American nation one of India’s most significant oil partners. Venezuela alone accounted for close to 10 per cent of India’s total crude imports at the time, and consistently ranked among the country’s top suppliers through much of the 2010s. That dominance steadily weakened after 2016-17, and sharply collapsed after 2020-21, as sanctions, political instability, and shipping disruptions hit Venezuelan oil exports, reducing its share in India’s total imports to almost negligible levels. The contrast with India’s exports is equally stark. India’s exports to Venezuela have remained relatively modest throughout the decade, mostly ranging between $100 million and $500 million annually, a fraction of import bill even during years when crude trade nearly disappeared. Manufactured goods, chemicals, and related industrial products continued to dominate India’s exports to Venezuela, showing that while oil defined the relationship, non-oil trade remained comparatively limited and stable. Data ultimately reveals how dependent India-Venezuela trade has been on crude oil flows alone, with the rise, collapse, and recent return of Venezuelan oil almost entirely shaping the economic relationship between the two countries.