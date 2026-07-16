Datanomics: UK deal to strengthen India's steel exports with higher quotas

India has secured a larger UK market for its steel exports by obtaining higher export quotas under the UK's March steel safeguards, wherein steel exports exceeding the specified quota will attract a 50 per cent duty against nil till the threshold. The move came into effect along with the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the two countries on July 15. The UK has reserved an exclusive 40 per cent of the quota under the Authorised Use Scheme (AUS) for India. In FY26, iron and steel were the third-largest goods exported by India to the UK, behind electric machinery and cotton readymade garments.