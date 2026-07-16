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Datanomics: UK deal to strengthen India's steel exports with higher quotas

India has secured higher steel export quotas under the UK's safeguard regime through CETA, expanding duty-free access and strengthening its position in the UK market

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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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India has secured a larger UK market for its steel exports by obtaining higher export quotas under the UK's March steel safeguards, wherein steel exports exceeding the specified quota will attract a 50 per cent duty against nil till the threshold. The move came into effect along with the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the two countries on July 15. The UK has reserved an exclusive 40 per cent of the quota under the Authorised Use Scheme (AUS) for India.  In FY26, iron and steel were the third-largest goods exported by India to the UK, behind electric machinery and cotton readymade garments. 
 
During this period, the UK's share in these exports increased from 2.58 per cent in FY15 to 4.33 per cent in FY26. India's share in UK's iron and steel imports reached 8.43 per cent in 2026, having already overtaken China — the world's largest steel producer — in 2024. In the first quarter of FY27, 5.2 per cent of India's finished steel exports went to the UK alone. 
 
 
 
 
Topics : India-UK Free Trade India steel demand Exports CETA