Datanomics: What Rozgar Mela numbers say about government hiring
Modi government's Rozgar Melas have offered nearly 1.9 million jobs since 2022, but overall government employment has grown only modestly
Indivjal Dhasmana
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The Narendra Modi government is slated to distribute appointment letters for various government services at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday. About 1.9 million jobs have been offered at 19 such events, organised since October, 2022. Appointment letters for over 51,000 jobs are expected to be provided at the forthcoming fair. As many as 557,000 jobs, 45 per cent of the total provided in these fairs, were offered in 2023. In February 2024, a few months before the general elections, about 100,000 jobs were offered. Even then, employee strength in government establishments rose by just 140,000 to 3.31 million as of March 1, 2024 from 3.17 million a year ago.