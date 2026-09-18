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Datanomics: What Rozgar Mela numbers say about government hiring

Modi government's Rozgar Melas have offered nearly 1.9 million jobs since 2022, but overall government employment has grown only modestly

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Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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The Narendra Modi government is slated to distribute appointment letters for various government services at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday. About 1.9 million jobs have been offered at 19 such events, organised since October, 2022. Appointment letters for over 51,000 jobs are expected to be provided at the forthcoming fair. As many as 557,000 jobs, 45 per cent of the total provided in these fairs, were offered in 2023. In February 2024, a few months before the general elections, about 100,000 jobs were offered. Even then, employee strength in government establishments rose by just 140,000 to 3.31 million as of March 1, 2024 from 3.17 million a year ago. 
 The strength is estimated to peak at 3.62 million as of March 1, 2027, compared to 3.58 million as of March 1 this year. Salaries, allowances, and leave expenses for these employees would be slightly higher at 8.9 per cent of the Centre’s revenue expenditure in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) compared to 8.7 per cent in FY26. Nevertheless, this would be much less than over 10 per cent in FY19 and the Covid-hit year of FY21. Government jobs matter quite a lot since the private sector is yet to drive the economy. Regular-wage jobs have accounted for just around one-fifth of total employment in India since 2018-19, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reports. 
 
 
Topics : Narendra Modi Government Jobs Recruitment Employment