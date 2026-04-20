Datanomics: Women's work remains largely unpaid in India's labour market
Women remain concentrated in unpaid helper roles and self-employment, with limited access to regular salaried jobs, mainly in rural areas
Shikha Chaturvedi
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A Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women failed in the lower House on Friday. Besides political representation, varied data sets offer a clear picture of women’s position in the job market. While participation has improved, the nature of work remains skewed in favour of unpaid, low-quality roles.