Datanomics: Women see limited gains in top jobs as pay gaps persist
Progress for women in leadership is visible-but slow, uneven, and still constrained by gaps in pay and participation
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The latest Women and Men 2026 report shows that while women are making inroads into leadership roles, the gains remain limited. Across boardrooms, management positions and earnings, the pace of change is gradual rather than transformative. Pay gaps continue to persist even at the highest levels. At the same time, low workforce participation among women continues to shape these outcomes.